Local electric car Togg given tax advantage

  • July 02 2022 07:00:00

Local electric car Togg given tax advantage

Hacer Boyacıoğlu - Ankara
Local electric car Togg given tax advantage

Türkiye’s first local car Togg, which is expected to be on the streets in the first quarter of next year, has been given a head start with a law decreasing the Special Consumption Tax (ÖTV) for electric cars of its class.

The tax amount to be collected from electric cars whose engine power does not exceed 160 kW and whose price excluding tax does not exceed 700,000 Turkish liras ($41,000) will be 10 percent, while the tax of those whose price excluding tax exceeds 700,000 liras will be 45 percent, according to the law.

Regarding the cars whose engine power exceeds 160 kW, the ÖTV rate will be 50 percent for those whose price exceeds 750,000 liras ($44,000), and 60 percent for those whose engine power exceeds 750,000 liras.

Considering the new ÖTV rate and the maximum price excluded tax of 700,000 liras, it is estimated that the price of the first C-segment SUV model to be offered by TOGG will be around 908,000 liras ($54,000).

“We aim to protect domestic production by decreasing the ÖTV and making Togg attractive,” said Mustafa Elitaş, the deputy parliamentary group leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Before this law, the ÖTV rate of electric cars whose engine power doesn’t exceed 85 kWh was 10 percent, while it was 25 percent for electric cars between 85 kW and 120 kW.

It was 60 percent for the electric cars with an engine power exceeding 120 kW.

Turkey’s locally developed car Togg will appear on the country’s roads starting March 2023, the company’s top executive said in May.

“We have not yet begun collecting orders for the car. There is more time for this. We can discuss this matter at the company’s board in the second half of the year,” Mehmet Gürcan Karakaş, Togg’s CEO said in an event in the northern province of Samsun.

The country’s indigenous car is named Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG). The group plans to manufacture 1 million vehicles in five models by 2030.

With another regulation adopted during the discussions of the omnibus bill in the Turkish parliament, the fines imposed on highways where access control is applied will continue to be paid without penalty for the first 15 days.

However, fines paid five times after 15 days will now only be doubled if they are paid in the period up to 45 days, according to the regulation.

After 45 days, it will be paid five times.

WORLD Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border
MOST POPULAR

  1. No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

    No disciplinary penalty to influencer lawyer: Istanbul bar

  2. Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

    Türkiye raises minimum wage by 30%

  3. Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

    Deal with Nordic states just a beginning: Erdoğan

  4. Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

    Türkiye, Armenia agree to allow border crossing for visiting 3rd country citizens

  5. Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis

    Iranian hitmen planned ‘two-stage attack’ on Israelis
Recommended
Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil
India bans many single-use plastics to tackle waste

India bans many single-use plastics to tackle waste
Strained US airlines face July 4 test

Strained US airlines face July 4 test
Japan’s Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup

Japan’s Kirin offloads Myanmar beer business over coup
UK urged to cleanse ‘stain’ of dirty Russian money

UK urged to cleanse ‘stain’ of dirty Russian money
New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade

New law aims to tackle monopolization in e-trade
WORLD Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Thousands protest migrant deaths at Spain-Morocco border

Thousands of people in several Spanish cities protested on July 1 over the deaths of at least 23 migrants last week at the frontier between the Spanish enclave of Melilla in Africa and Morocco, amid growing calls for an independent, cross-border investigation.
ECONOMY Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Crypto lending world sways under risk and turmoil

Starting with the lofty goal of competing with traditional banks, cryptocurrency lending giants and their clients now face financial ruin due to their appetite for risk and a paucity of regulatory guardrails.

SPORTS Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation

Traditional oil wrestling festival kicks off with record level participation

The traditional Kırkpınar Oil Wrestling Festival, considered Türkiye’s longest-running sports event, has kicked off for the 661st time in the northwestern province of Edirne.