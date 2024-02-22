Local election campaigns set to contribute notably to economy

Local election campaigns set to contribute notably to economy

ANKARA
Local election campaigns set to contribute notably to economy

Thousands of candidates vying for posts in the upcoming local elections are expected to contribute a substantial 10 billion Turkish Liras ($323 million) to the economy through their promotional expenditures, a sector representative has said.

The impending local election slated for March 31 is witnessing candidates across Türkiye’s all 81 provinces, their districts and neighborhoods, with hopefuls distributing various promotional items to introduce themselves to the public. Vehicles adorned with party logos have traversed streets, striving to reach diverse segments of the population.

According to a report published by daily Hürriyet on Feb. 21, the industry producing promotional items is experiencing a heightened workload in tandem with the intense campaign period. As is customary in every local election held every five years in Türkiye, the promotional sector experiences its peak season.

Speaking to the daily, Mehmet Yücetürk, the head of the PROMOTÜRK Association, a leading umbrella organization in the sector, stated that expenditures on promotional products for the 2024 local elections are projected to be twice as substantial as those incurred during the 2023 general elections.

Anticipating a significant infusion of at least 10 billion liras into the sector during this year's elections, Yücetürk attributed this surge to the plethora of candidates fielded by numerous parties across all 81 provinces and hundreds of districts.

The most sought-after promotional items during election seasons are trendsetting products featuring the emblems of candidates' parties and their names, such as hats, flags, pens and lighters, he said.

As the local elections draw near, flag manufacturers have also transitioned to a three-shift system, working incessantly 24 hours a day to meet the escalating demand. Yücetürk noted that with increasing demand, prices have also witnessed a corresponding ascent. Additionally, a critical component for parties and candidates is the leasing cost of campaign vehicles, which can soar up to 300,000 liras.

campaigns, contribution,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy
LATEST NEWS

  1. Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

    Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

  2. Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

    Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

  3. Parliament adopts health service reforms

    Parliament adopts health service reforms

  4. Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

    Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

  5. Sedat Önal named Türkiye's ambassador to Washington

    Sedat Önal named Türkiye's ambassador to Washington
Recommended
Parliament adopts health service reforms

Parliament adopts health service reforms
Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels

Police arrest 10 alleged spies operating for foreign intels
Sedat Önal named Türkiyes ambassador to Washington

Sedat Önal named Türkiye's ambassador to Washington
Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza

Turkish top diplomat calls on G20 to play more active role in Gaza
Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

Western Black Sea touristic train to roll out in April

Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school

Engineer with COPD, cancer donates electronic wares to high school
Court orders rehearing of cat murder case amid public outcry

Court orders rehearing of cat murder case amid public outcry
WORLD Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

Albanian parliament approves contested migrant deal with Italy

Albania's parliament on Thursday approved a controversial deal signed with Italy to host two holding centres for migrants rescued in Italian waters.
ECONOMY VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

VP Yılmaz urges for more investments from China

Türkiye should attract more investments and tourists from China to address the trade imbalance between the two countries, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has said.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿