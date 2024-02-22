Local election campaigns set to contribute notably to economy

ANKARA

Thousands of candidates vying for posts in the upcoming local elections are expected to contribute a substantial 10 billion Turkish Liras ($323 million) to the economy through their promotional expenditures, a sector representative has said.

The impending local election slated for March 31 is witnessing candidates across Türkiye’s all 81 provinces, their districts and neighborhoods, with hopefuls distributing various promotional items to introduce themselves to the public. Vehicles adorned with party logos have traversed streets, striving to reach diverse segments of the population.

According to a report published by daily Hürriyet on Feb. 21, the industry producing promotional items is experiencing a heightened workload in tandem with the intense campaign period. As is customary in every local election held every five years in Türkiye, the promotional sector experiences its peak season.

Speaking to the daily, Mehmet Yücetürk, the head of the PROMOTÜRK Association, a leading umbrella organization in the sector, stated that expenditures on promotional products for the 2024 local elections are projected to be twice as substantial as those incurred during the 2023 general elections.

Anticipating a significant infusion of at least 10 billion liras into the sector during this year's elections, Yücetürk attributed this surge to the plethora of candidates fielded by numerous parties across all 81 provinces and hundreds of districts.

The most sought-after promotional items during election seasons are trendsetting products featuring the emblems of candidates' parties and their names, such as hats, flags, pens and lighters, he said.

As the local elections draw near, flag manufacturers have also transitioned to a three-shift system, working incessantly 24 hours a day to meet the escalating demand. Yücetürk noted that with increasing demand, prices have also witnessed a corresponding ascent. Additionally, a critical component for parties and candidates is the leasing cost of campaign vehicles, which can soar up to 300,000 liras.