Local children reluctant to discuss Narin case, report finds

DIYARBAKIR

Psychosocial support teams involved in the probe into an 8-year-old girl's murder have said children in her village are reluctant to speak about the incident, with a preliminary report citing possible indoctrination by their families.

In the eastern city of Diyarbakır, Narin Güran’s body was found on Sept. 8 in a stream after days of search. Forensic authorities have confirmed that she was strangled to death on Aug. 21, the same day she went missing.

Teams from the Family and Social Services Ministry have provided support to nearly 50 children aged 7 to 13 in the village.

Their report submitted to the ministry said the children's reluctance to speak was likely due to "strong indoctrination by their families." It also noted that the children may have been unable to fully comprehend the tragic event.

According to the report, the presence of gendarmerie and emergency teams throughout the search and investigation disrupted the children's daily lives, leading to negative emotions like anxiety, fear and uncertainty,

The ministry plans to dispatch a special team to address the emotional toll and study trauma in the village's children, media reports said.

The investigation into Narin's murder has resulted in the arrest of 12 individuals, including her mother, brother and several other relatives.

Family members now face charges of "participating in the crime of intentional homicide" and "destroying evidence and aiding the guilty."

They stand accused of making over 50 false reports during the search efforts, staging power outages and setting fires in attempts to obstruct investigators.

The case took a turn when Nevzat Bahtiyar, one of the arrested individuals, confessed to placing Narin's body in the stream bed.

Meanwhile, Salim Güran, one of Narin's uncles, remains the prime suspect in the girl's death.