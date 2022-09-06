Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister

Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister

LONDON
Liz Truss becomes Britain’s new prime minister

Liz Truss became Britain’s next prime minister on Tuesday after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, who asked her to form a new government as the country faces an acute cost-of-living crisis.

Truss, 47, took office in the carefully choreographed ceremony with the monarch a day after the ruling Conservative Party announced that Truss was elected as its leader.

Her predecessor, Boris Johnson, formally stepped down during his own audience with the queen at her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

