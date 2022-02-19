Little-known bullfighting tradition lives on in UAE

  • February 19 2022 07:00:00

Little-known bullfighting tradition lives on in UAE

AL-QURAYYAH
Little-known bullfighting tradition lives on in UAE

Far from Dubai’s gleaming skyscrapers and renowned camel races, a bullfight is under way in the emirate of Fujairah, where the tradition continues unbeknown to most in the United Arab Emirates.

“Look at them fight!” a commentator shouts into a microphone as the first bovine battle of the day kicks off in the village of Al-Qurayyah.

Two bulls, each weighing in at hundreds of kilograms, charge at each other while assistants hold ropes attached to their necks or legs for safety. Sometimes the huge animals come dangerously close to the spectators, sending them fleeing from their chairs.

About 200 men, women and children are gathered in a large field to watch, with children perched on the roofs of 4X4 vehicles and pick-ups.

Trucks carrying bulls have converged from all over the region on the arena, a dirt field wedged between rocky mountains and the Gulf of Oman.

About 50 of the beasts are scattered around, and their bellowing echoes across the area.

Unlike the bullfights popular in Spain and Mexico, where the animals are typically slain by matadors, in Fujairah two beasts go head-to-head with far less fatal consequences. The competition typically ends after about an hour, with each fight lasting just one or two minutes.

Animal welfare groups have however denounced the sport as cruel and abusive.

Elsayed Mohamed, the regional director of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, argued that just because something has been part of a society for so long does not make it right.

“Every culture has many bad traditions, but because it’s a tradition, we have to follow?” he asked, noting that animal fights are prohibited under UAE law.

bull fighting,

ARTS & LIFE Oscars to require COVID tests

Oscars to require COVID tests
MOST POPULAR

  1. Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

    Status quo in Black Sea is of vital importance: Defense minister

  2. Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

    Ukraine-Russia tension scares away Turkish tourists

  3. Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

    Turkey says it expects NATO allies to display unity, spirit of solidarity

  4. Data show pet trends among Turks

    Data show pet trends among Turks

  5. New evidence surfaces in murder of Turkish Cypriot casino owner

    New evidence surfaces in murder of Turkish Cypriot casino owner
Recommended
Sculptures in underwater museum victim of neglect

Sculptures in underwater museum victim of neglect
Zorlu PSM to host London X Istanbul

Zorlu PSM to host London X Istanbul
Bananas to fish scales: Fashion’s hunt for eco-materials

Bananas to fish scales: Fashion’s hunt for eco-materials
Oscars to require COVID tests

Oscars to require COVID tests
Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm

Tarkan’s new song takes social media by storm
Discovering a metaphor for water

Discovering a metaphor for water
WORLD Take the 5th The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

Take the 5th? The choice could soon be Trump’s in NY probe

That is the question Donald Trump may face after a New York judge ordered the former president to testify in a long-running state civil investigation into his business practices.

ECONOMY Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

Saudi Arabia keeps lid on oil output as US gas prices rise

Saudi Arabia is signaling it is not willing to pump more oil and will not push for changes to an agreement with Russia and other producers that has kept a lid on oil production levels
SPORTS Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Trabzonspor looks to extend league lead

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor will be out to extend its stay atop the standings when it visits Alanyaspor on Feb. 20 for a Week 26 game.