‘Little guides’ introduce Antalya’s heritage to tourists in three languages

ANTALYA

As part of an inspiring initiative to blend language learning with real-world experience, fifth and sixth-grade students in the coastal city of Antalya’s Muratpaşa are stepping into the role of guides, introducing the city’s iconic landmarks to tourists in three different languages.

The project, led by the education directorate, involves 624 students from three middle schools, all receiving intensive foreign language education.

These students provide information to tourists at the city's tourist sites in foreign languages.

Gathering at a park in groups as part of the initiative, these young guides explained the city's symbols to visitors in English, German and Russian, standing beside historical structures.

Mustafa Coşkunsu, the district’s education director, stated that the project aims to contribute to students' social development and language skills.

"We aim to bring the knowledge and skills students gain in schools to life through experiences. We also seek to get students away from screens on weekends and encourage social interaction. Our goal is for them to learn about our district's historical texture and natural beauty and share this information with tourists in foreign languages."

He added that the project would continue in the coming years and expressed hopes for it to serve as a successful example nationwide.

Selin Totoş, a fifth-grade student involved in the project, shared her joy in explaining the beauty of Antalya to tourists, thanks to her English education.

While the project in Antalya aims to connect young students with their cultural heritage and language skills, further west, Muğla’s tourist hotspot Bodrum is engaging its youth by introducing them to their city's cultural roots through seminars.

Carried out in collaboration with the municipality and the education directorate, the seminars surrounding cultural heritage and the history of Bodrum aim to raise awareness about the region's cultural richness and historical landmarks.

Targeted at high school students, the seminars focus on both tangible and intangible cultural heritage and emphasize the importance of preserving and passing on this legacy to future generations.

The first phase took place at several local schools across the district.

Conducting the seminars, archaeologist Serap Topaloğlu explained that the program is part of broader cultural initiatives, including weekend cultural and nature walks to ancient cities and expert-led talks.

These seminars will eventually include visits to ancient sites so students can experience what they have learned, Topaloğlu noted, adding that similar activities are planned for middle and preschool students.

Bodrum Mayor Tamer Mandalinci also underlined the significance of involving students in cultural education, noting that passing on the district's historical heritage to younger generations is a key priority.