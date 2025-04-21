‘Little guides’ introduce Antalya’s heritage to tourists in three languages

‘Little guides’ introduce Antalya’s heritage to tourists in three languages

ANTALYA
‘Little guides’ introduce Antalya’s heritage to tourists in three languages

As part of an inspiring initiative to blend language learning with real-world experience, fifth and sixth-grade students in the coastal city of Antalya’s Muratpaşa are stepping into the role of guides, introducing the city’s iconic landmarks to tourists in three different languages.

The project, led by the education directorate, involves 624 students from three middle schools, all receiving intensive foreign language education.

These students provide information to tourists at the city's tourist sites in foreign languages.

Gathering at a park in groups as part of the initiative, these young guides explained the city's symbols to visitors in English, German and Russian, standing beside historical structures.

Mustafa Coşkunsu, the district’s education director, stated that the project aims to contribute to students' social development and language skills.

"We aim to bring the knowledge and skills students gain in schools to life through experiences. We also seek to get students away from screens on weekends and encourage social interaction. Our goal is for them to learn about our district's historical texture and natural beauty and share this information with tourists in foreign languages."

He added that the project would continue in the coming years and expressed hopes for it to serve as a successful example nationwide.

Selin Totoş, a fifth-grade student involved in the project, shared her joy in explaining the beauty of Antalya to tourists, thanks to her English education.

While the project in Antalya aims to connect young students with their cultural heritage and language skills, further west, Muğla’s tourist hotspot Bodrum is engaging its youth by introducing them to their city's cultural roots through seminars.

Carried out in collaboration with the municipality and the education directorate, the seminars surrounding cultural heritage and the history of Bodrum aim to raise awareness about the region's cultural richness and historical landmarks.

Targeted at high school students, the seminars focus on both tangible and intangible cultural heritage and emphasize the importance of preserving and passing on this legacy to future generations.

The first phase took place at several local schools across the district.

Conducting the seminars, archaeologist Serap Topaloğlu explained that the program is part of broader cultural initiatives, including weekend cultural and nature walks to ancient cities and expert-led talks.

These seminars will eventually include visits to ancient sites so students can experience what they have learned, Topaloğlu noted, adding that similar activities are planned for middle and preschool students.

Bodrum Mayor Tamer Mandalinci also underlined the significance of involving students in cultural education, noting that passing on the district's historical heritage to younger generations is a key priority.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
LATEST NEWS

  1. Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

    Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

  2. Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

    Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

  3. 27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

    27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

  4. DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

    DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

  5. Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

    Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization
Recommended
Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties

Authorities act on unauthorized Bosphorus properties
Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan

Turkish satellites now cover 60 pct of world population: Erdoğan
27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe

27 summoned to testify in İmamoğlu diploma probe
DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder

DEM Party group heads to İmralı sans Önder
Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran

Fidan inaugurates consulate in Algeria’s Oran
German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report

German parliament vetoes Eurofighter sale to Türkiye: Report
Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination

Child deaths raise alarms over meningitis as experts urge vaccination
WORLD Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

Greece to sell off military sites to fund defense modernization

The Greek Defense Ministry are set to privatize more than 2,000 military-owned properties through sales or long-term leases, ss part of a sweeping defense modernization plan, media has reported.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye’s external assets reach $378 billion in February: Data

Türkiye's external assets totaled $378.2 billion as of the end of February, up 3 percent year-on-year, official figures from the Central Bank showed on April 21
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿