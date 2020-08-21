List of wild animals to be hunted for tourism released

  • August 21 2020 07:00:00

List of wild animals to be hunted for tourism released

ISTANBUL
List of wild animals to be hunted for tourism released

Some 798 wild animals, including wild goats, Anatolian wild sheep, gazelles and red deer across Turkey, are allowed to be hunted this year as part of “hunting tourism” activities, according to a notice published by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).

DKPM, an affiliate of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, has determined a quota for the number of species to be hunted and the fee to be paid, which animal lovers strictly oppose and has caused dispute in some provinces.

Within the notice, between Sept.1 and March 31, hunters will be able to kill some 798 wild animals after paying the fee charges. Though, every hunter will be allowed to hunt two wild boars for free.

The notice will come into effect in 79 out of all 81 provinces. After the animal lovers associations’ applications to courts, the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir and the eastern province of Tunceli have been removed from the list.

According to the list, the lowest price to pay is 2,000 Turkish Liras ($273) for hunting a wild female goat in the southwestern province of Muğla, southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin and the eastern province of Erzurum.

The highest fee is 144,500 Turkish Liras ($19,734) for hunting an Anatolian wild sheep in the capital Ankara and the Central Anatolian provinces of Konya and Karaman.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

    Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

  2. Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

    Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

  3. 281 Greek Cypriots apply to Turkish Cypriot authorities for properties in Varosha

    281 Greek Cypriots apply to Turkish Cypriot authorities for properties in Varosha

  4. Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

    Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

  5. Colosseum-like structure unearthed in western Turkey

    Colosseum-like structure unearthed in western Turkey
Recommended
COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM

COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM
EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says

EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says
School bus drivers to get professional competence certificate by Sept 3

School bus drivers to get professional competence certificate by Sept 3
Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Libya, Syria over phone

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Libya, Syria over phone
Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan
WORLD Iconic hotel Copacabana Palace reopens in Rio

Iconic hotel Copacabana Palace reopens in Rio

The Copacabana Palace, an iconic luxury hotel on the Rio de Janeiro waterfront, reopened on Aug. 20 after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close for the first time in its 97-year history.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $246.9 bln

Central government gross debt stock at $246.9 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government hit 1.7 trillion Turkish liras (around $246.9 billion) as of end-July, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 20. 
SPORTS Turkey to call up Feyenoords Kökçü for national team

Turkey to call up Feyenoord's Kökçü for national team

The Turkish National Football Team is set to call up Feyenoord Rotterdam star Orkun Kokcu for his senior team debut, the team’s head coach said on Aug. 20. 