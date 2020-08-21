List of wild animals to be hunted for tourism released

ISTANBUL

Some 798 wild animals, including wild goats, Anatolian wild sheep, gazelles and red deer across Turkey, are allowed to be hunted this year as part of “hunting tourism” activities, according to a notice published by the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP).



DKPM, an affiliate of the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry, has determined a quota for the number of species to be hunted and the fee to be paid, which animal lovers strictly oppose and has caused dispute in some provinces.



Within the notice, between Sept.1 and March 31, hunters will be able to kill some 798 wild animals after paying the fee charges. Though, every hunter will be allowed to hunt two wild boars for free.



The notice will come into effect in 79 out of all 81 provinces. After the animal lovers associations’ applications to courts, the Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir and the eastern province of Tunceli have been removed from the list.



According to the list, the lowest price to pay is 2,000 Turkish Liras ($273) for hunting a wild female goat in the southwestern province of Muğla, southern provinces of Antalya and Mersin and the eastern province of Erzurum.



The highest fee is 144,500 Turkish Liras ($19,734) for hunting an Anatolian wild sheep in the capital Ankara and the Central Anatolian provinces of Konya and Karaman.