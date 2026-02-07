Lisa Kudrow urges preservation of Warner Bros studio lot ahead of sale

CALIFORNIA

As Warner Bros. approaches a potential sale, actress Lisa Kudrow has publicly called on prospective new owners to preserve the studio’s iconic Burbank lot, citing its continued importance to the film and television industry.

In comments to Architectural Digest, the Emmy-winning actress reflected on year filming “Friends” on the former WB lot and her recent return to the site for the third and final season of HBO’s “The Comeback.”

Kudrow said the studio holds significance beyond her personal career, describing it as a place of broader cultural and industrial value.

She noted that frequent ownership changes in Hollywood often create uncertainty about the future legacy of properties.

Kudrow stressed that the studio lot remains fully operational, adding that recent productions required no major changes. She urged any future owner to maintain the property in its current form and specifically appealed to the preservation of Jack Warner’s rose garden, a long-standing feature of the lot.

“I think most people really hope whatever happens next is that this studio lot is preserved as is. It works. I mean, we just shot here. Whoever buys it, you don’t need to change anything. It works; it works great. So, congratulations whoever’s next. Please don’t change a thing,” she said.

Her remarks come as the proposed Netflix-Warner Bros. merger undergoes scrutiny during a senate antitrust committee hearing.

Netflix said it is “highly confident” that the $83 billion deal will be completed. Meanwhile, reports say David Ellison, the new owner of Paramount Skydance, is continuing efforts to challenge the merger as part of a strategy to expand his studio holdings.