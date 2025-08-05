Liquid waste threat looms over Muğla’s marine tourism

Liquid waste threat looms over Muğla’s marine tourism

Taylan Özgür Dil – MUĞLA
Liquid waste threat looms over Muğla’s marine tourism

A growing flotilla of vessels crossing the bustling routes of Muğla’s pristine bays is casting a shadow over its turquoise waters, as their discharge of liquid waste imperils delicate ecosystems, sparking fervent calls for sustainable solutions to preserve this Turkish coastal treasure.

The southwestern province is home to nearly 5,000 boats alone, with an estimated 600 tons of liquid waste being generated daily. Yet only a fraction is collected by specialized waste vessels, with some luxury yachts opting to discharge their waste directly into the sea rather than pay collection fees of 3,000-5,000 Turkish Liras ($75-$120).

“These pollutants wash up along our coasts. In Göcek Harbor, it’s now almost impossible to swim,” said Yacht and Boat Industry Association Director Kadir Karakaya. “Foreign and local boat owners alike dump their waste into the sea. If no action is taken, marine tourism will be severely affected.”

High marine fees and limited dock capacity push many vessels to anchor offshore, far from waste reception facilities. While waste collection boats operate on demand, their numbers and capacity remain insufficient.

“Across Türkiye, there are only 27 solid and liquid waste collection vessels, most with capacities of just 3 to 10 tons,” Karakaya explained. “The volume generated far exceeds what can be collected. Without a united effort, both environmental health and sustainable tourism are at risk.”

Karakaya noted that pollution is already visible. “Two weeks ago, I saw the blue waters turning brown. In Göcek Bay, people try to swim outside the gulf. Tourists may start preferring destinations like Greece, Croatia or Italy.”

In response to the gap, his association invested 300,000 euros (around $347,000) in a vessel capable of collecting 20 tons of liquid waste and 500 liters of bilge water.

Operating in the Göcek region, it charged roughly 1,250 liras per ton. Revenue from the first year will help fund additional waste boats.

Government inspections have intensified. In the first half of the year, the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry conducted over 32,670 inspections, fining 3,167 facilities and 56 vessels a total of 2.65 billion liras.

Of this, 939 million liras were levied against marine vessels. Authorities say revenues from penalties will be used to protect the environment.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts

Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts

    Mighty Atom: How the A-bombs shaped Japanese arts

  2. Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art

    Portrait made of books highlights zero-waste art

  3. Turkish tenor Murat Karahan receives special Pavarotti award

    Turkish tenor Murat Karahan receives special Pavarotti award

  4. Turkish mythology series to premiere on HBO Max

    Turkish mythology series to premiere on HBO Max

  5. Hittite bread recreated with traditional methods

    Hittite bread recreated with traditional methods
Recommended
Turkish cinemas face sharpest decline in a decade

Turkish cinemas face sharpest decline in a decade
Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules

Cappadocia moves to curb overtourism strain with sweeping new rules
Schools in Türkiye to open with focus on forest preservation amid wildfire fallout

Schools in Türkiye to open with focus on forest preservation amid wildfire fallout
Parliament holds 1st meeting of Terror-Free Türkiye committee

Parliament holds 1st meeting of 'Terror-Free Türkiye' committee
Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe

Adıyaman mayor returns to office amid corruption probe
Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting

Türkiye reshuffles top commanders at Supreme Military Council meeting
Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge

Bengisu Avcı becomes first Turkish swimmer to conquer Ocean’s Seven challenge
WORLD Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition

Iran says detains sabotage cell linked to exiled opposition

Iran has arrested three members of a suspected sabotage cell linked to the exiled opposition for attempting to disrupt public order, Iranian media reported on Aug. 5.
ECONOMY Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year

Aselsan signs record $1.3B worth of export contracts in 1st half of year

Turkish defense giant Aselsan announced Tuesday that it signed direct and indirect export contracts worth $1.3 billion in the first six months of the year, continuing its export-oriented growth strategy with "determination."

SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿