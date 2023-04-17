Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

LONDON
Lionel Richie, Katy Perry to play Charles coronation show

Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli will be among those performing at a concert to mark King Charles III’s coronation, the BBC said.

A televised Coronation Concert is being held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 7, the day after Charles is officially crowned king.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the coronation was a “once-in-a-generation occasion” and called the concert line-up “world class.”

But recent reports have said that a number of big-name stars have turned down the gig, including Adele, Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls.

They are said to have declined because of scheduling clashes or touring commitments. But the Mail on Sunday said singer Kylie Minogue had refused given increased republican sentiment in her native Australia, where Charles is also king.

Some 20,000 members of the public and invited guests are set to attend in person, with the live event also broadcast on radio and online.

Other confirmed performers in the lineup include opera star Bryn Terfel, the singer-songwriter Freya Ridings and composer-producer Alexis Ffrench.

Perry, who performed for U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, as well as Take That and Richie all have links to Charles’s charitable foundations.

Richie, who at 73 is just a year younger than the king, said the concert would be an “honor and a celebration.”

Bocelli has previously performed for Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September last year aged 96.

He was among a star-studded lineup headlined by Diana Ross for the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee concert marking her 70th year on the throne last June.

Further names for the Coronation Concert will be announced in due course, the BBC said.

Despite the coronation being the first since 1953 and an event most Britons alive have never witnessed, public interest currently appears lacking.

A YouGov poll of more than 3,000 people published on April 14 indicated that just over a third (35 percent) “do not care very much” about the event.

Nonetheless, 46 percent of Britons said they would likely watch or take part in celebrations, including street parties and community lunches on May 8, which has been declared a public holiday.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

    Türkiye retaliates PKK attack, neutralizes 10 terrorists: Akar

  2. Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

    Türkiye issues security alerts for citizens in Sudan

  3. Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

    Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

  4. US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

    US warship sails through Taiwan Strait days after China drills

  5. Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28

    Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Recommended
Iraq’s ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq’s ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change
Blood sloshes and Nicolas Cage feasts in ‘Renfield’

Blood sloshes and Nicolas Cage feasts in ‘Renfield’
Actress Serra Yılmaz awarded Italy’s Minerva Prize

Actress Serra Yılmaz awarded Italy’s Minerva Prize
Ceylan’s new film to compete at Cannes

Ceylan’s new film to compete at Cannes
Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release

Indian man asks zoo for feathered friend’s release
Luxury brands court Middle East with Ramadan collections

Luxury brands court Middle East with Ramadan collections
WORLD Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

Dozens killed as army, rivals battle for control of Sudan

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signaling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
ECONOMY Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit, vegetable exports rise 26 percent

Fruit and vegetable exports from Türkiye’s Western Mediterranean region increased by 26 percent between Jan. 1 and April 11 from a year ago to stand at $229 million.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.