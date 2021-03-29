Limited fans to be allowed in Turkey vs Latvia game

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's World Cup qualifiers match against Latvia in Istanbul will be played with 15% fans in the stadium, the Turkish Football Federation announced March 28.

All health protocols determined by UEFA and Turkish authorities will be followed with fans requiring the country's coronavirus contact tracing HES code to enter the stadium, it added.

The Group G game between Turkey and Latvia will take place on March 30 in Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium which has around 75,000 capacity.