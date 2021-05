Limited fans to be allowed at Turkish Cup final

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The 2021 Ziraat Turkish Cup final will be held with fans back in the stadium at one-thirds of the total seating capacity, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) announced on May 9.

The final between Beşiktaş and Fraport-TAV Antalyaspor will be played in İzmir's Göztepe Gürsel Aksel Stadium on May 18.

Football league matches in Turkey are currently being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.