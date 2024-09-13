Limak listed among top 50 international contactors

ISTANBUL
A total of 43 Turkish companies entered the prestigious ENR Top 250 International Contractors list this year, with Limak ranking 48th.

Limak climbed two spots from the previous year’s list.

Renaissance dropped from 38th in 2023 to 53rd this year, while Enka fell from 53rd to 54th.

Six Turkish companies, including Limak, Renaissance, Enka, Yapı Merkezi, Ant Yapı and Esta İnşaat, were among the top 100 contractors.

The total value of projects implemented by the Turkish contracting sector abroad in eight months of this year has amounted to $11.2 billion, according to the latest data available from the Trade Ministry.

In 2023, Turkish contractors undertook 433 projects abroad worth a total of $28 billion, up from the previous year’s $19.92 billion.

From 1972 to the end of August, 12,277 projects worth $515 billion were carried out by Turkish contractors in 137 countries.

In the distribution of projects carried out during this period by countries, Russia took first place with a share of 19.9 percent. To date, $102.3 billion worth of projects have been implemented in this country.

Revenue for the Top 250 International Contractors is at its highest since 2015, rising to $499.7 billion last year, ENR said.

In survey comments, the Top 250 contractors shared that ongoing geopolitical challenges are boosting project risks, slowing construction activity in some markets but also creating hotbeds of activity in others.

Vinci from France ranked first on the Top 250 contractors list, followed by Madrid-based Grupo ACS/HOCHTIEF and French company Bouygues.

China Communications Construction Group and Austrian Strabag claimed the fourth and fifth spots on the list, respectively.

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision
WORLD Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

Biden, Starmer put off Ukraine missiles decision

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday delayed a decision to let Ukraine fire long-range Western-supplied missiles into Russia, a plan that sparked dire threats from Moscow of a war with NATO.
ECONOMY Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises uses AI technology

Some 4.4 percent of Turkish enterprises say they are using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, down from 5.5 percent in 2023, according to a survey by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
