Lightning strikes kill 33 people in eastern India

Lightning strikes kill 33 people in eastern India

NEW DELHI
Lightning strikes kill 33 people in eastern India

Lightning strikes during monsoon storms in eastern India this week killed at least 33 people and injured dozens, officials said Friday.

The deaths in Bihar occurred during fierce storms between Wednesday and Thursday, a state disaster management department statement said, with the victims mostly farmers and labourers working in the open.

More heavy rain and lightning are forecast for parts of the state.

Bihar state's disaster management minister, Vijay Kumar Mandal, told AFP that officials in vulnerable districts had been directed to "create awareness to take precautionary steps following an alert on lightning".

The state government announced compensation of 4 million rupees ($4,600) to the families of those killed by lightning.

At least 243 died by lightning in 2024 and 275 the year earlier, according to the state government.

India's eastern region, including Bihar, is prone to annual floods that kill dozens and displace hundreds of thousands of people during peak monsoon season.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

    Ancient statue of Marcus Aurelius returns to Türkiye 65 years later

  2. DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

    DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

  3. Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

    Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 mln

  4. Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

    Historic fountains restored in Beyoğlu

  5. Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026

    Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show' to end in May 2026
Recommended
DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar
Trump sues Murdoch, newspaper over Epstein sex bombshell

Trump sues Murdoch, newspaper over Epstein sex bombshell
Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill dozens near two aid centres

Gaza civil defense says Israeli attacks kill dozens near two aid centres
Syria forces deploy in Druze heartland after US brokers deal with Israel

Syria forces deploy in Druze heartland after US brokers deal with Israel
Renewed clashes in Druze heartland reignite concerns over widening unrest

Renewed clashes in Druze heartland reignite concerns over widening unrest
Top Holy Land clerics visit Gaza after deadly church strike

Top Holy Land clerics visit Gaza after deadly church strike
North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort

North Korea bars foreign tourists from new seaside resort
WORLD DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

DRCongo, M23 armed group sign ceasefire deal in Qatar

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda-backed armed group M23 signed a ceasefire deal on Saturday to end fighting that has devastated the country's mineral-rich but conflict-torn east.
ECONOMY Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

Ankara, London conclude first round of free trade agreement negotiations

The Turkish Trade Ministry has announced the successful completion of the first round of negotiations to update the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K.
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿