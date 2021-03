Lightning strikes at Turkish parliament's garden

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

A bolt of lightning struck at the Turkish parliament's garden on March 22 noontime.

A plane tree was split into two parts after the lightning.

The broken piece of the tree fell on a vehicle that moved into the parliament's parking garage.

There is no injured in the incident, while material damage occurred.

The fire department started an operation to remove the broken piece of the tree.