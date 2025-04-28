Life of ‘Piri Reis’ on ballet stage

SAMSUN

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet (SAMDOB) premiered the ballet “Piri Reis” on April 27, bringing the extraordinary life of world-renowned Ottoman sailor and cartographer Piri Reis to life on stage.

The production, presented at the Aydın Gün Stage of the Atatürk Cultural Center, attracted interest from art enthusiasts. “Piri Reis” portrays the adventurous life of Muhyiddin Piri Bey, an outstanding figure raised by the Ottoman Empire. The two-act ballet, with music by Can Atilla and choreography and libretto by Armağan Davran and Volkan Ersoy, offers audiences an emotional and historical journey through the eyes of one of history’s greatest navigators.

Originally making its world premiere in 2014 at the Mersin State Opera and Ballet, the work was staged in Samsun under the direction of Görkem Cengiz. The stage design was crafted by Savaş Camgöz, costumes were designed by Gülay Korkut, video projections were by Ahmet Şeren and lighting was by Oğuz Murat Yılmaz.

Following a period of absence since its last performance in 2018, the ballet was brought back to the stage after a comprehensive revision process.

SAMDOB Artistic and Technical Director Talip Ata said, "Even though I have watched it countless times, I still feel the urge to sit and experience it again.” He noted that the audience would feel as if they were sailing alongside Piri Reis across unknown oceans, guided by Can Atilla’s powerful score.

A team of 55 technical staff members and a total of 80 performers contributed to the realization of the production. The creative team worked for about a month, preparing the principal dancers and ensemble to embody the spirit of Piri Reis’s voyages.

Lighting designer Yılmaz noted that the production had previously been performed in countries such as Thailand and Japan, receiving acclaim from international audiences. He emphasized the role of lighting in conveying the atmosphere of Piri Reis's journeys: "We express the emotions of his travels — battling stormy seas, arriving at distant shores, and overcoming great challenges — through the careful use of colors and light tones," Yılmaz said.

Emre Örgüt, who served as répétiteur for the production, recalled portraying Piri Reis himself in 2018 and described the responsibility of preparing a new generation of artists for this demanding role. He pointed out the heavy burden carried by the title character, stating, "The storytelling, the emotions, and the narrative arc all rest largely on the shoulders of Piri Reis."

Lead dancer Yerkinbek Aubakirov, who took on the title role, described the experience as a profound responsibility, adding that the cast’s dedication would offer the audience an unforgettable visual and emotional experience.

Merve Gürer, portraying “Hokka,” highlighted the significance of the production, saying, "Through this ballet, audiences witness the incredible journeys undertaken by one of our own great historical figures, as he created his famous world map."

The next performance of "Piri Reis" is scheduled for Monday, April 28, at 8:00 p.m., once again at the Aydın Gün Stage.

The Legacy of Piri Reis

Born in Gallipoli, Muhyiddin Piri began his maritime career under the tutelage of his uncle, the renowned Ottoman admiral Kemal Reis. Over time, Piri Reis earned a place in the Ottoman Navy through his exceptional seafaring skills and strategic expertise.

Living during the 15th century, Piri Reis became immortalized through his groundbreaking world maps — among the first to depict parts of the Americas — and his monumental work, Kitab-ı Bahriye (The Book of Navigation).

His maps and writings went beyond mere geographical information; they provided rich insights into the cultural and social landscapes of the regions he visited, shedding light on the diverse civilizations of his time.

The ballet “Piri Reis” will also be on stage tonight and on May 12 and 15. the Samsun State Opera and Ballet invites audiences to rediscover the legacy of a figure who not only charted the seas but also bridged worlds through his remarkable vision.