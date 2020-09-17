Life expectancy for Turkish citizens rises to 78.6 years

  • September 17 2020 14:48:40

Life expectancy for Turkish citizens rises to 78.6 years

ISTANBUL
Life expectancy for Turkish citizens rises to 78.6 years

Average life expectancy at birth for a Turkish citizen increased to 78.6 years in the 2017-2019 period, the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) said on Sept. 17.

The statistics authority had calculated the average life expectancy for 2016-2018 as 78.3 years.

The research shows that the increase in life expectancy in the country has increased linearly over the past five years, and that Turkish citizens’ average life expectancy increased by 0.3 years each year.

Life expectancy is based on an estimate of the average age that members of a particular population group will be when they die.

According to TÜİK, women live longer than men by 5.4 years on an average.

The institute said life expectancy at birth was 75.9 years for men and 81.3 years for women versus 75.3 years and 80.7 years in the 2013-2015 period.

“For 15-year-olds, at the minimum age to start working, the average remaining life expectancy was 64.6, 62 years for males and 67.3 years for females,” it noted.

Data from the statistics authority also showed that the average remaining life expectancy at age 30 was 50 years (47.6 years for men and 52.5 years for women) and at age 50 was 30.9 years (28.6 years for men and 33.1 years for women).

“In Turkey for 65-year-olds, the average remaining life span was 18 years in the 2017-2019 years, 16.3 years for males and 19.6 years for females. In other words, for 65-year-olds, women are expected to live 3.3 years more than men on average,” TÜİK explained.

The indicator of “healthy life years,” defined as the number of years of life at a certain age without health problems limiting their activities of daily life, was calculated for age zero as 58.3 years for the total population, 59.9 years for males and 56.8 years for females in Turkey.

“Accordingly, it was found that the healthy life years at birth of males were 3.1 years longer than those of females,” it said.

The statistics institute noted that life tables - also known as mortality tables - explain probabilities of mortality and duration of survival at any age of the population in detail.

According to the address-based population system, Turkey’s population was 83.1 million as of end-2019.

The annual population growth rate decreased to 13.9 per thousand in 2019 down from 14.7 per thousand in 2018.

The proportion of the population residing in province and district centers increased to 92.8 percent in 2019 from 92.3 percent in 2018, according to the latest statistics TÜİK announced.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

    Turkey tests first indigenous flying car 'Cezeri'

  2. ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

    ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

  3. Greece can turn this period into opportunity: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Greece can turn this period into opportunity: FM Çavuşoğlu

  4. European states should be fair in east Med, Erdoğan tells Merkel

    European states should be fair in east Med, Erdoğan tells Merkel

  5. Turkish Cypriots must make a choice…

    Turkish Cypriots must make a choice…
Recommended
President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy
Public outrage over Turkish singer beating up 67-year-old man

Public outrage over Turkish singer beating up 67-year-old man
First public toilet in Anatolia to become ‘Cleanliness Museum’

First public toilet in Anatolia to become ‘Cleanliness Museum’
4th round of Turkish, Greek technical meeting held at NATO

4th round of Turkish, Greek technical meeting held at NATO

Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut

Turkey repairs Bangladeshi naval ship damaged in Beirut
Pandemic stresses need for green transformation: Minister

Pandemic stresses need for green transformation: Minister
WORLD ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

ICC rejects appeal against Gaza flotilla raid probe

The International Criminal Court on Sept. 16 dismissed an appeal against a decision not to probe Israel over a deadly raid on an aid flotilla to Gaza in 2010.
ECONOMY Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries

Turkey defense expo to bring together S Asian countries

Seeking to give the Turkish defense industry a stronger presence in world markets plus access to new opportunities, the sixth Defense Port Turkey expo is set for Oct. 26-28 under the name Defense Port Turkey-South Asia.
SPORTS Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park racetrack famed for challenging corners

Istanbul Park, which will host the Turkish Grand Prix, is known among drivers with its exciting and challenging circuit in Formula 1.