Lieutenants expelled over Atatürk image dispute

ISTANBUL

A contentious dispute over the display of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's image during a memorial ceremony at an infantry school in Istanbul has led to the expulsion of a group of lieutenants from duty.

Initial reports from local media indicated a confrontation between two groups of lieutenants at the school in Tuzla district during the commemorative event marking the 85th anniversary of Atatürk's death. The altercation reportedly erupted over adherence to the tradition of displaying Atatürk's image.

The Defense Ministry responded by imposing a temporary suspension on both groups involved, citing "indiscipline" as the reason for the decision.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler then shed light on the incident, revealing that the confrontation stemmed from a lieutenant's refusal to wear Atatürk's image as prescribed during the ceremony. "One of our student officers did not wear the photo he was supposed to wear on his lapel," he explained.

Subsequently, the ministry announced the decision to expel the lieutenants from the armed forces altogether. "There should not be the slightest doubt that in our Turkish Armed Forces, whose priority is to preserve the established discipline, no person, event or situation that will shake the basic values, contradict discipline and disrupt the military hierarchy will be tolerated," read a statement issued by the ministry.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republic People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel criticized the expulsion. "The reason for giving the same punishment to those who disrespected Atatürk and the lieutenants who reacted to this can never be explained," he stated on his social media account.

Özel had previously questioned Güler's handling of the situation, pointing out the absence of explicit mention of Atatürk in the minister's initial remarks following the incident.