Licensed power output up 2.7 pct

Electricity production capacity in Turkey increased by 2.7 percent in October 2021 on an annual basis, according to a monthly report released by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Total electricity production increased to 25.3 million megawatt-hours (MWh), from 24.6 million MWh in October 2020, EPDK said.

Turkey produced 42.3 percent of its electricity from natural gas, 14.6 percent from lignite, 12.9 percent from hydropower, 10.8 percent from imported coal and 10.4 percent from wind.

Turkey’s other electricity output sources were geothermal, biomass, hard coal, asphaltite, solar power and fuel oil.

Electricity consumption in October rose to 20.6 million MWh, marking a 1.5 percent increase compared to the same month of 2020.

Industrial sector consumption took the lion’s share at 47.2 percent. It was followed by the commercial sector at 25.2 percent. The residential sector ranked third with 21.8 percent, while agricultural irrigation and street lighting accounted for the remainder.

Installed electricity capacity was up 5.1 percent in October 2021 from the same period of 2020. Natural gas power plants comprised 27.8 percent, while 25.4 percent came from hydropower plants, 11.1 percent from wind power plants and 11 percent from lignite plants.