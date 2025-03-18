Letters from Allied forces in Gallipoli campaign surface

ÇANAKKALE

In a remarkable discovery, researchers in the northwestern city of Çanakkale have unearthed letters penned by Allied forces during the Gallipoli Campaign of World War I, providing a poignant insight into the grim realities faced by soldiers in one of history's most challenging battles.

Discovered by Ottoman forces along the shores of Gallipoli, these letters provide a unique perspective on the intensity of the conflict and the resilience of Turkish forces, according to the Gallipoli Historical Site Director İsmail Kaşdemir.

"The letters offer significant anecdotes about the ferocity of the battle, the excellence of the Turkish defense and the patriotism of the Turkish soldiers," Kaşdemir elaborated.

Letters translated into Turkish through studies conducted at the Gallipoli Wars Research Center are now accessible to the public and researchers, he explained.

As the 110th anniversary of the Gallipoli Campaign approaches, these letters provide a fascinating historical record.

A soldier described the relentless bombardment from Turkish artillery in a letter dated Nov. 12, 1915: "The Turks fire 150 shells per hour. The front lines are extremely dangerous, and l hope I never have to return to the forward trenches after this."

In a letter, one soldier recounted the devastating effects of the Turkish fire, stating, "A single Turkish shell killed five men and injured four others. We have gotten used to this harsh reality."

Another soldier noted the contrast between the conditions in Gallipoli and those on the Western Front, stating, "The battles in France are nothing compared to the one here as we are constantly exposed to the devastating fire of the Turks. The Turks launched yet another horrific bombardment two days ago, resulting in significant casualties."

"Yesterday, while digging a fortified trench, a bullet hit four soldiers dead and five wounded. The new Turkish bullets inflict a lot of casualties and are quite efficient," stated one letter.