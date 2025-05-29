'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances

ISTANBUL
Uruguayan international goalkeeper Fernando Muslera made his departure from Galatasaray official on Thursday when he announced that, after 14 seasons with the Turkish club, he would continue his career in South America.

The Uruguayan, who turns 39 on June 16, told a press conference that he will play his 551st and final game for Galatasaray in Friday evening's Super Lig season-ender against Basaksehir.

"I'm going to continue playing, closer to my homeland... closer to my family," said Muslera, without specifying which league or club he would play for.

Since joining from Lazio, with whom he won the Coppa Italia, in 2011, Muslera has become the most capped foreign player in Galatasaray's history.

The Uruguayan has also won a joint-record eight league titles as well as six Turkish Super Cups and five Turkish Cups.

In a message on social networks, Galatasaray hailed their captain, a club "legend", saying he had become "much more than a goalkeeper".

Capped 133 times by Uruguay, he was starting keeper at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups before dropping to the bench for the 2022 event in Qatar.

