Legal reform to include regulation on influencers

ANKARA
Amid the investigations into money laundering and tax evasion targeting numerous influencers, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP)’s comprehensive 60-article judiciary bill to be submitted in the upcoming year will include regulations addressing high-profile accounts suspected of criminal activities.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, AKP officials emphasized that this regulation, affecting hundreds of influencers, is intended to accelerate the investigation process for those engaged in seemingly legitimate business activities but found to be involved in money laundering and tax evasion.

In this context, amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code are envisaged to streamline the investigative phase, allowing for the imposition of interim measures on the companies or assets of influencers without waiting for reports from the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) immediately after the initiation of the investigation.

"On the surface, it appears to be a legal, legitimate and commercial venture. However, behind the scenes, there is an operation aimed at financing terrorism and money laundering. The investigation typically begins with a conventional tip-off, initiating the process and writing to the financial probe board,” the officials said.

“Action may be taken without waiting for the board’s report. Urgent and swift action is required as these illegal money transactions occur in seconds. A deadline may be given to the board. The MASAK report may be reviewed in line with the urgency, within 15 days or a month."

The daily Hürriyet also noted that the regulation will also include the seizure and management of the assets of influencers.

The arrest of influencer Dilan Polat, known for her luxurious lifestyle and millions of followers, on charges of money laundering and tax evasion dominated the country's agenda for an extended period. This arrest was followed by investigations and asset seizures targeting dozens of other influencers.

 Over 16 mln content pieces removed from TikTok

In addition to allegations of money laundering, the debate that gained prominence in the country extended to explicit content, particularly on TikTok, and the controversy surrounding income generation through such means.

In a presentation to the parliament on Dec. 7, Emir Gelen, the representative of TikTok for the Middle East, Africa and Türkiye, announced that over 16 million pieces of content violating community guidelines had been removed from the platform in the first nine months of the year.

TikTok officials, in light of recent events, have decided to reassess their policies and rules in Türkiye to align more closely with societal sensitivities, Gelen said.

"We are extremely attentive to considering societal sensitivities. We intervene in 98 percent of content that violates or creates violations before users even file complaints," said Gelen.

"Unfortunately, transnational digital networks have already become a place where drug trafficking, human trafficking, cyber fascism, child abuse and lawlessness prevail. We cannot condone this. We believe in maintaining the balance between public order and the protection of individual freedoms."

"Just as the public disrobing of a woman in the square of a city, with onlookers donating money, goes against the natural flow of life, it is similarly reversed in the digital realm. For us, freedoms are important, but our family is even more crucial," he added.

