  • February 24 2021 14:23:00

ANKARA
Legal action sought against 33 more MPs, says parliament speaker

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop has informed that the parliament has received summary proceedings against 33 lawmakers, including those from the ranks of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

“A total of 33 summary proceedings were sent to the parliament last night. They include the members of the HDP as well,” he told the reporters on Feb. 24.

The summary proceedings include nine HDP lawmakers who were accused of the 2014 Kobane incidents that claimed the lives of dozens of people. However, the files of HDP lawmaker Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu and Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Enis Berberoğlu are not among these summary proceedings.

The summary proceedings were prepared by the Justice Ministry and delivered to the parliament by the presidency. The appeals by the presidency will be first assessed at a panel led by Constitutional Commission Head Bekir Bozdağ. More than 1,300 summary proceedings are pending at the commission.

