Lebanon to form delegation for talks as Israel presses campaign

Lebanon to form delegation for talks as Israel presses campaign

BEIRUT
Lebanon to form delegation for talks as Israel presses campaign

Lebanon is preparing to form a delegation to negotiate with Israel in a bid to stop the war with Iran-backed Hezbollah, an official told AFP on March 14, as Israel is planning to launch a “massive” ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

"Negotiations are on the table and preparations are underway to form a delegation, but... neither the timing nor the location has been determined, with Paris and [Greek] Cyprus being considered," the official said, adding, "We also need an Israeli commitment to a truce."

An Axios report on March 14 cited sources as saying the French government had drafted a plan to end the war in Lebanon that would require the government in Beirut to officially recognize Israel.

Israel is fighting a second front in the war in the Middle East in southern Lebanon, against Hezbollah, alongside the air campaign against Iran it launched with the United States more than two weeks ago.

Overnight strikes in southern Lebanon killed at least four people, Lebanese state media and the government said on March 15, as Israel said it was pressing its campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said Israel struck "an apartment in a residential building" in a northern district of the coastal city of Sidon, killing one person and causing a fire.

Axios also reported that Israel is preparing a “large-scale” ground offensive in southern Lebanon aimed at driving the Iran-backed Hezbollah group away from the border and eliminating its weapons caches and military positions.

According to the report, the plan envisions Israeli forces taking control of the entire area south of the Litani River, which runs across Lebanon from east to west.

“We will do what we did in Gaza,” a senior Israeli official told Axios.

“The objective is to capture territory, push Hezbollah fighters northward away from the border, and dismantle their military infrastructure and weapons depots in the villages,” the official said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump pressures NATO, China over Irans closure of key waterway

Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway

    Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway

  2. Oil hovers around $100, stocks mixed as Iran war rages

    Oil hovers around $100, stocks mixed as Iran war rages

  3. 'One Battle After Another' dominates Oscars

    'One Battle After Another' dominates Oscars

  4. Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

    Truckers hopeful new gate will ease freight to Europe

  5. Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter

    Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter
Recommended
Trump pressures NATO, China over Irans closure of key waterway

Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway
Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter

Kim observes rocket launch test with daughter
American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela

American flag raised at US Embassy in Venezuela
One-party Vietnam holds parliamentary election

One-party Vietnam holds parliamentary election
Ukraine does not want to lose US backing: Zelensky

Ukraine does not want to lose US backing: Zelensky
Israel prepares to deploy international force in Gaza in May

Israel prepares to deploy international force in Gaza in May
US regulator threatens broadcasters over war coverage

US regulator threatens broadcasters over war coverage
WORLD Trump pressures NATO, China over Irans closure of key waterway

Trump pressures NATO, China over Iran's closure of key waterway

President Donald Trump on Sunday sought to pressure NATO allies and China to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the critical oil transport conduit that Iran has effectively closed in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli war against Tehran.
ECONOMY Oil hovers around $100, stocks mixed as Iran war rages

Oil hovers around $100, stocks mixed as Iran war rages

Oil prices hovered around $100 a barrel Monday and stocks fluctuated as the Iran war moved into a third week with both sides showing no sign of backing down and diplomats trying to ensure safe passage for tankers through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
SPORTS Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Adebayo scores 83 points, second highest in NBA history

Bam Adebayo erupted for a jaw-dropping 83 points — the second highest total in NBA history — as the Miami Heat thrashed the Washington Wizards 150-129 on Tuesday.
﻿