Lebanon says Israel ceasefire talks mark ‘new track’ separate from Iran

BEIRUT

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi said Tuesday that direct ceasefire talks with Israel in the U.S. represent a “new track” separate from Iran-related negotiations, emphasizing that only the Lebanese state has the authority to negotiate on behalf of the country.

“The Lebanese state alone holds the authority to negotiate on behalf of Lebanon,” Raggi said on U.S. social media company X, describing the talks as an effort to reach a ceasefire with Israel while reinforcing “the principle of national sovereignty at the heart of Lebanese diplomacy.”

“Lebanon is seeking, through direct negotiations with Israel, to reach a ceasefire,” he added, noting that the new diplomatic track has “in practice reinforced the separation between the Lebanese file and the Iranian track.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Iran talks could resume in Pakistan within the next two days ahead of the potential expiration of a short-term ceasefire next week that did not include Lebanon, as Islamabad negotiations hit an impasse Saturday.

The remarks come as Lebanon and Israel began their first round of direct diplomatic talks in more than 30 years under U.S. mediation, amid continued Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah.

Lebanon was represented at the talks in Washington by Ambassador Nada Hamadeh, while Israel was represented by Ambassador Yechiel Leiter.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as national security adviser to President Donald Trump, attended alongside U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, Counselor Michael Needham, and U.S. envoy to the United Nations Mike Waltz.

Separately, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed hope that the talks would mark “the beginning of ending the suffering of the Lebanese, especially in the south.”

He also said stability in southern Lebanon would not be restored as long as Israeli forces remain on Lebanese territory.

“The only solution lies in the Lebanese army redeploying up to internationally recognized borders and being solely responsible for the security of the area and the safety of its residents without partnership from any party,” Aoun said during a meeting with Italian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Luciano Portolano.