Lebanon gathers to protest no-confidence vote

  • February 09 2020 12:18:15

BEIRUT - Anadolu Agency
Hundreds of demonstrators protested on Feb. 8 in front of the Parliament building here against the Hassan Diab government and a vote of confidence to prevent a new government.

The vote is expected on Feb. 11. 

Another group gathered in front of the Association of Banks in Lebanon and protested its policy limiting foreign money transfer and withdrawing foreign currency. The policy was implemented Oct. 17, when demonstrations began in the country.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth and one of the highest debt ratios in the world, with the debt burden reaching $86.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, according to its Finance Ministry.

