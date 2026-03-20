Lebanon death toll from Israeli attacks surpasses 1,000

BEIRUT

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that at least 1,001 people have been killed and 2,584 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

In a statement, the ministry said that the victims included 118 children and 79 women, while there were 365 children and 414 women among those injured.

The ministry added that 33 people were killed and 152 others wounded in Israeli attacks in the past 24 hours.

The Israeli army has escalated its airstrikes across Lebanon since early March amid cross-border attacks with Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire deal that has been in place since November 2024.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Wednesday that Tel Aviv intends to occupy the first line of villages in southern Lebanon to prevent attacks from the area.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed around 1,300 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting “US military assets.”