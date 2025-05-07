Leading businesswoman Pınar Eczacıbaşı dies at 65

ISTANBUL

Pınar Eczacıbaşı, a prominent Turkish businesswoman, has passed away at the age of 65.

Pınar Eczacıbaşı was part of the third generation of the esteemed Eczacıbaşı family, which owns the prominent Turkish industrial conglomerate Eczacıbaşı Group, known for its activities in construction products, healthcare and consumer goods.

Despite being known to have been battling health issues for a while, the exact cause of Eczacıbaşı's death has not been revealed.

In a statement from the Eczacıbaşı family, it was confirmed that she passed away on May 6. Her funeral will be held on May 8 in Istanbul.

Pınar Eczacıbaşı was known for her active role not only in the business world but also in the fields of culture and art. She had a distinguished career, contributing to various sectors and earning recognition for her achievements.

She earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of New Hampshire in the United States. She also earned a master's degree in business administration from Boğaziçi University, a prestigious institution in Istanbul.

She started her career at Eczacıbaşı Pharmaceuticals and later held managerial positions at Tekstilbank and ING Barings.

Since 1998, she had been providing financial and investment consultancy services to individuals and institutions.

In 2004, she founded GP-Trust, a company offering market research and advisory services to those looking to invest in Türkiye.

She was involved in strategic roles within various initiatives under the European Investment Fund and served on the investment committee of the Turkish Growth and Innovation Fund (TGIF).

She was also a member of the High Advisory Board of the Association of Young Executives and Business People (GYİAD) and the founding president of the Türkiye – Luxembourg Business Council.