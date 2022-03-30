Leaders of six opposition parties unite for Turkey’s sake, CHP leader says

MANİSA

The leaders of the six opposition parties do not have personal interests in making cooperation but have united for the sake of Turkey, Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said on March 30.

“We came together with six leaders. The second time we met at a table. Other leaders have the same concerns as I have. We have made a heartfelt union. We have no personal expectations. Our only hope is peace in every home,” Kılıçdaroğlu said, addressing farmers and mukhtars in Manisa province.

The Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the CHP, İYİ (Good) Party, the Felicity Party, the Democrat Party and the Future Party have been working on a proposal to introduce a “strengthened parliamentary system.”

Kılıçdaroğlu emphasized that they trust the power of the people very much and that they want to correct the wrongs they see with the support of the people.

The CHP leader underlined that the government must support farmers since the pandemic once more proved that agriculture is a strategic industry for the whole world. If farmers fall into difficulties in production, then the entire country would face poverty, he added.

“They seize your tractor; they seize your cow. How will this man pay his debt?” he asked, vowing to ban such acts if his party comes to power. The farmer may have debt, but they will remove the lien and provide 1 percent of support payment for them from the national income each year, the politician said.

Kılıçdaroğlu said that they would also provide free electricity to farmers to use in agricultural production.