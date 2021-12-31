Leaders issue New Year messages

ANKARA

Turkey’s political leaders have issued New Year messages as the country welcomed 2022 with COVID measures.

“It has been a difficult year both for Turkey and the world due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which continues to claim the lives of thousands of people,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has said.

“However, 2022 will be “the year of hope and unity,” Kılıçdaroğlu said. “I wish the new year will bring health and peace to all the people in our country, in our region and all the people around the world,” the CHP leader said.

In her New Year message, Meral Akşener, the leader of İYİ (GOOD) Party called on people to “make wishes to wake up to a more just, environment-friendly and peaceful future,” sharing a video prepared by her party on social media.

Turkey welcomed 2022 with scaled-down events this year because of COVID-19. More than 340,000 security personnel were put on duty to make sure that people enjoyed a safe New Year’s night.