‘Leaderless’ by Isaac Chong Wai at Bilsart

  • January 01 2021 07:00:00

‘Leaderless’ by Isaac Chong Wai at Bilsart

ISTANBUL
‘Leaderless’ by Isaac Chong Wai at Bilsart

Isaac Chong Wai’s solo exhibition, titled “Leaderless,” commissioned by Tarabya Cultural Academy and Zilberman will be presented at Bilsart in Istanbul from Jan. 6 until Feb. 1.

Wai is a Berlin-based artist from Hong Kong. Influenced by the personal and the global events, he engages in themes of collectivism and individualism, geopolitics, migration, historical trauma, identity politics and the public sphere. He was awarded the Fellowship at Tarabya Cultural Academy by the German Embassy and Goethe-Institut in Istanbul in 2020 and 2021.

His exhibition showcases a series of new works, including performance, video, print works, neon lights and installations, and a series of conversations named “Podiums.”

“Leaderless” is an artistic political campaign that attempts to decentralize the representation of power on one individual and resists the violence of totalitarianism. By compiling and “rectifying” the gestures and postures that politicians perform to acquire power, Chong’s latest performance, “Rehearsal of the Futures: Leaderless,” (2020) envisions a future without a totalitarian leader and how it might impact spheres of collectivism, decentralization and altruism.

By remodeling the mechanism of political campaigns and questioning the perception of the leaders’ bodies, the work rewrites the body by means of obscurity, reciprocity and transnationality. Performing a leaderless world, the exhibition reconciles viewers with powerlessness, unanswered demands, ignorance from authority and the denial of individual freedom.

Accompanying the performance, Chong has developed a body of work including several podiums segmented into parts; a neon sign that continuously transliterates the words “LEADERLESS” AND “LESSLEADER,” a set of screens playing “advertisements” of the artistic political campaign, and a flag made of semi-transparent fabric with the word “LEADERLESS” cut out in the middle.

In the first part of the exhibition, a newspaper publication with contributions by Evrim Altuğ, Ceren Ergenç and Gündüz Vassaf will be published. The live performance, “Rehearsal of the Futures: Leaderless,” will take place at Bilsart on Jan. 6, 11, 13 and 19 respectively with performers Meltem Gürlevik, Su Güzey, İsmet Köroğlu, Can Özmen and Verda Zincirkıran. For the second part, “Podiums,” a series of conversations, will be hosted live or digitally on Jan. 19, 20, 26 and 27 respectively, including speakers Evrim Altuğ, Pia Entenmann, Ceren Ergenç, Banu Karaca, Consul General Johannes Regenbrecht and Gündüz Vassaf.

The exhibition is supported by the Tarabya Cultural Academy, Zilberman and Bilsart.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

    Turkey prepares to welcome 2021 under lockdown

  2. Vaccines to be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, says health minister

    Vaccines to be administered in two doses, 28 days apart, says health minister

  3. New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

    New Year ban on some areas to cover foreign tourists

  4. Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

    Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

  5. Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early

    Experts warn of climate change in Turkey as trees bloom early
Recommended
Findings in Anavarza excite archaeologists

Findings in Anavarza excite archaeologists
6,000-year-old spearheads found in Black Sea province

6,000-year-old spearheads found in Black Sea province
Urartu Caves in Tunceli to serve tourism

Urartu Caves in Tunceli to serve tourism
Ministry registers museum inside state hospital

Ministry registers museum inside state hospital
French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98

French fashion pioneer Pierre Cardin dies aged 98
Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city

Cisterns unearthed in Metropolis ancient city
WORLD Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia

A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia’s extreme north.
ECONOMY Turkeys foreign trade gap at $5 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade gap at $5 bln in November

Turkey's foreign trade deficit stood at $5 billion in November, said the country's statistical authority on Dec. 31. 
SPORTS Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish football body, Qatar broadcaster fix payment issue

Turkish Süper Lig and First League broadcaster Qatar's beIN Media Group, and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) reached on Dec. 29 an agreement and resolved the dispute over the payment of broadcasting rights.