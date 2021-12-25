Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

ISTANBUL

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.

The Black Sea side has been dominant so far in the season, while title hopeful Istanbul clubs have been struggling. A 2-1 win at Altay on Dec. 21 put Trabzonspor, which lost just one game, nine points ahead of its closest rival.

The situation looks better for the club, which is seeking its first title since 1981, as Fenerbahçe is lagging 16 points behind, Beşiktaş 28 points behind and Galatasaray 21.

But Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avcı is still cautious about his side’s future.

“What is the points difference, who is second, who is third? These are things I learn about only when all games of the week are completed,” he said after Altay victory.

“I’m already focused on winning another three points in the Başakşehir game,” he added.

“We will play one of the best teams in the league in the final game of the year. I call on all our supporters to be in the stands; we will play both defense and offense with their help. Their support brings out the best in us,” he said.

A tough test awaits the leader against Başakşehir, which has transformed into a powerhouse in the league since Emre Belözoğlu’s arrival as coach in early October.

The 2019-2020 champion was in the relegation zone at the time after winning just two of its first eight games, losing six.

The former Fenerbahçe coach won his first game with Başakşehir 3-1 against Beşiktaş on Oct. 15, and the club has been unbeaten in 10 games since, winning eight of them.

Elsewhere in the Süper Lig, Galatasaray wants to return to winning ways when its hosts Antalyaspor on Dec. 25.

The Istanbul club has not won in the league in its last eight games, and a 2-0 loss at Adana Demirspor on Dec. 21 added to its wounds.

Defending champion Beşiktaş, meanwhile, won 2-1 against Göztepe at home on Dec. 23, and caretaker coach Önder Karaveli wants to carry his unbeaten run to the new year when his side travels to second-placed Konyaspor on Dec. 27.

Also in Week 19 games, Kasımpaşa hosts Altay and Hatayspor visits Giresunspor on Dec. 25.

In Dec. 26’s games, Rizespor takes on Gaziantep at home, Karagümrük travels to Alanyaspor, Adana Demirspor visits Göztepe and Fenerbahçe hosts Malatyaspor.

Kayserispor and Sivasspor clash on Dec. 27.