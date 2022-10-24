Lawyers cut hair for Iran’s Amini in bar’s General Assembly

Lawyers cut hair for Iran’s Amini in bar’s General Assembly

ISTANBUL
Lawyers cut hair for Iran’s Amini in bar’s General Assembly

In solidarity with Mahsa Amini, whose death in Iranian custody sparked mass unrest, two lawyers cut their hair on Oct. 22 in the Istanbul Bar Association’s General Assembly convened to determine the new chair and administration.

During his speech, lawyer Selin Nakıpoğlu from the Principle First Revival Movement group cut her hair, saying, “I have to do this for Mahsa Amini, who has become the symbol of freedom and secularism for Iranian women.”

Iranian-origin lawyer Şerare Erfan, who took the stand after Nakıpoğlu, said, “I am the voice of Iranian women. I am with their just struggle,” and also cut her hair.

The bar, where four female candidates compete for the presidency, will be chaired by a female lawyer for the first time in its history if one of them is elected.

Principle First Contemporary Lawyers Group’s Filiz Saraç, Independent Lawyers Group’s Gülden Sönmez, Lawyer First Group’s Elif Görgülü and Young Lawyers Movement’s Türkan Kara will compete for the presidency of the Istanbul Bar Association, which was established in 1878 and is the world’s largest bar association with nearly 57,000 members.

Iran’s nationwide antigovernment protest movement first focused on the country’s mandatory hijab covering for women following Amiri’s death on Sept. 16.

Following Amiri’s death on Sept. 16, Iran’s nationwide antigovernment protest movement first focused on the hijab law, which made it mandatory for women to wear headscarves as part of the country’s dress code.

The demonstrations there have since transformed into the greatest challenge to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement over disputed elections.

According to human rights groups, Iran’s security forces have dispersed gatherings in their country with live ammunition and tear gas, killing over 200 people, including teenage girls.

türkiye,

WORLD Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister

Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Lawyers cut hair for Iran’s Amini in bar’s General Assembly

    Lawyers cut hair for Iran’s Amini in bar’s General Assembly

  2. 9 ISIL members arrested: Ministry

    9 ISIL members arrested: Ministry

  3. Türkiye, EU to convene high-level business meeting after 3.5 years

    Türkiye, EU to convene high-level business meeting after 3.5 years

  4. SAHA Expo defense fair opens this week

    SAHA Expo defense fair opens this week

  5. Turkish-origin surgeon to be on Forbes’ cover

    Turkish-origin surgeon to be on Forbes’ cover
Recommended
Kremlin praises Ankara for Ukraine mediation

Kremlin praises Ankara for Ukraine mediation
Türkiye at crossroads, CHP leader says

Türkiye at crossroads, CHP leader says
Türkiye’s top diplomat to embark on a three-country Africa tour

Türkiye’s top diplomat to embark on a three-country Africa tour 
Akar talks with counterparts about Russia-Ukraine war

Akar talks with counterparts about Russia-Ukraine war
Saraç becomes first female president of Istanbul Bar Association

Saraç becomes first female president of Istanbul Bar Association
MHP leader slams 6-party alliance over lack of candidate

MHP leader slams 6-party alliance over lack of candidate
Farmer from Konya exports pumpkin for Halloween

Farmer from Konya exports pumpkin for Halloween
WORLD Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister

Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister

Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party on Monday and will become Britain’s next prime minister _ the third this year.
ECONOMY IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye

IHG announces new hotel signings in Türkiye

IHG Hotels and Resorts that currently operates 28 hotels and has five hotels in the pipeline in Türkiye has announced several recent signings and openings in the country.

SPORTS Turkish boxer becomes European champion

Turkish boxer becomes European champion

Turkish national athlete Buse Naz Çakıroğlu has become the European champion in the 50 kg category by defeating her Irish rival at the European Women’s Boxing Championship.