Lawsuit against Nirvana over album cover revived

Lawsuit against Nirvana over album cover revived

LOS ANGELES
Lawsuit against Nirvana over album cover revived

A federal appeals court on Dec. 21 revived a child sexual exploitation lawsuit filed by the man who appeared naked as a 4-month-old on the cover of Nirvana’s 1991 album “Nevermind.”

Spencer Elden's lawsuit against the grunge rock group alleges that he has suffered “permanent harm” as the band and others profited from the image of him underwater in a swimming pool, appearing to grab for a dollar bill on a fish hook.

The suit says the image violated federal laws on child sexual abuse material, although no criminal charges were ever sought.

A federal judge in California threw out the lawsuit last year but allowed Elden to file a revised version, which the judge later dismissed on grounds that it was outside the 10-year statute of limitations of one of the laws used as a cause of action.

Thursday's decision by a three-judge panel of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California reversed that ruling and sent the case back to the lower court.

The appellate panel found that each republication of an image “may constitute a new personal injury” with a new deadline and cited the image's appearance on a 30th anniversary reissue of “Nevermind” in 2021.

“The question whether the ‘Nevermind’ album cover meets the definition of child pornography is not at issue in this appeal,” the court wrote, according to the New York Times.

In an email to The Associated Press, Nirvana attorney Bert Deixler called the ruling a “procedural setback.”

“We will defend this meritless case with vigor and expect to prevail,” he wrote.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist structure in northern Iraq, Syria

Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

    Erdoğan vows to prevent terrorist 'structure' in northern Iraq, Syria

  2. 6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

    6 Turkish soldiers killed in PKK terrorist attack in N Iraq

  3. US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

    US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

  4. Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

    Paragliding trials propel Yusufeli into tourism spotlight

  5. Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister

    Turkish archeologists to lead all excavations: Minister
Recommended
Macron under fire for remarks defending film icon Depardieu

Macron under fire for remarks defending film icon Depardieu
Oscars shortlists revealed

Oscars shortlists revealed
Van Cat Center closed season with 145 kittens this year

Van Cat Center closed season with 145 kittens this year
Jo Koy to host Golden Globes awards show

Jo Koy to host Golden Globes awards show
Japans hand-forged knives a slice of samurai metallurgy

Japan's hand-forged knives a slice of samurai metallurgy
Ancient Metropolis findings made public

Ancient Metropolis findings made public
WORLD US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

US paramedics guilty in death of young black man

A jury in the western U.S. state of Colorado on Friday found two paramedics guilty of negligent homicide in the death of a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with ketamine during his arrest, U.S. media said.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye’s crude steel production rises 25 pct in November

Türkiye produced a total of 3 million tons of steel crude in November, marking a strong 25.4 percent increase from a year ago, according to the latest numbers from Brussels-based World Steel Association (worldsteel).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.