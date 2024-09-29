Lawmaker resigns from CHP amid smuggling probe

EDİRNE

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has approved the resignation request of lawmaker Ediz Ün following the discovery of smuggled electronic cigarette devices in his vehicle.

"Mr. Ün will return to our party depending on the outcome of the judicial process," said a written statement issued by the CHP on Sept. 28.

The decision followed a meeting between Ün and CHP parliamentary leaders held at the instruction of party leader Özgür Özel.

During the talks, Ün voluntarily offered to resign until the completion of legal proceedings and this was approved by party officials, the statement read.

The controversy began on Sept. 20 when anti-smuggling police teams stopped Ün’s vehicle and conducted a search, uncovering a significant cache of smuggled electronic cigarette devices.

The items seized included 530 empty e-cigarette boxes, 2,242 e-cigarette kits, 2,790 e-cigarette heads, 1,275 e-cigarette igniters and 130 liquid containers.

Two individuals inside the vehicle, identified only by the initials F.A. and Ç.R.Ç., voluntarily surrendered the items to authorities and were processed for customs smuggling before being released. Police later discovered that the vehicle belonged to Ün.

In a statement posted on Sept. 21 via Facebook, the lawmaker claimed that his unofficial adviser, F.A., had control of the vehicle and acted without his knowledge.

"The individuals in question wanted to use the privileges granted to me, such as being an Edirne MP and having the right of way in traffic, to commit a crime without my knowledge or consent," he wrote.

Ün said he had filed a criminal complaint against the two individuals involved.

Further investigations revealed that the same vehicle had crossed the Bulgarian border 61 times this year alone, media reports said.