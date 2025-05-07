Laser incident at Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby ends in sports ban for fan

ISTANBUL

A fan who directed a laser pointer at Beşiktaş midfielder Gedson Fernandes during the high-stakes Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby on May 4 has received a one-year sports ban.

The incident occurred in the 36th minute of the Super Lig’s Week 34 match, just as Fernandes was preparing to take a penalty. Distracted by the laser beam aimed at his face, the Portuguese player missed the spot kick.

Security forces swiftly identified and detained the suspect, identified as B.Y., at the stadium. Following his detention, B.Y. was transferred to the Anadolu Courthouse. In his statement to the prosecutor, he admitted to the act, explaining that he was encouraged by fellow fans around him during a moment of heightened excitement.

“It wasn’t premeditated,” he said. “I acted in the heat of the moment. I didn’t intend to harm anyone and I regret my actions.”

B.Y. also told authorities he was a university exam candidate and had no prior criminal record. Prosecutors issued a ban, prohibiting B.Y. from attending Fenerbahçe matches for one year. He will be required to check in at a police station before and after each match as part of precautionary measures.