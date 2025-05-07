Laser incident at Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby ends in sports ban for fan

Laser incident at Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby ends in sports ban for fan

ISTANBUL
Laser incident at Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby ends in sports ban for fan

A fan who directed a laser pointer at Beşiktaş midfielder Gedson Fernandes during the high-stakes Fenerbahçe-Beşiktaş derby on May 4 has received a one-year sports ban.

The incident occurred in the 36th minute of the Super Lig’s Week 34 match, just as Fernandes was preparing to take a penalty. Distracted by the laser beam aimed at his face, the Portuguese player missed the spot kick.

Security forces swiftly identified and detained the suspect, identified as B.Y., at the stadium. Following his detention, B.Y. was transferred to the Anadolu Courthouse. In his statement to the prosecutor, he admitted to the act, explaining that he was encouraged by fellow fans around him during a moment of heightened excitement.

“It wasn’t premeditated,” he said. “I acted in the heat of the moment. I didn’t intend to harm anyone and I regret my actions.”

B.Y. also told authorities he was a university exam candidate and had no prior criminal record. Prosecutors issued a ban, prohibiting B.Y. from attending Fenerbahçe matches for one year. He will be required to check in at a police station before and after each match as part of precautionary measures.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk
LATEST NEWS

  1. US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

    US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

  2. Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

    Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

  3. US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

    US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

  4. Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

    Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

  5. Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

    Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Recommended
Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India

Erdoğan expresses support to Pakistan amid rising tensions with India
Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point

Erdoğan hails energy discoveries as turning point
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year

Road accidents kill over 6,300 people last year
Study warns seismic stress remains as Istanbul set to host urban renewal summit

Study warns seismic stress remains as Istanbul set to host urban renewal summit
Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death

Önder honored in parliament ceremony after death
Türkiye develops fully domestic heart-lung machine

Türkiye develops fully domestic heart-lung machine
WORLD US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

US appeals court orders Rümeysa Öztürk transferred to Vermont

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered detained Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Öztürk transferred to a court in Vermont in a blow to the Trump administration as it seeks to deport her for her pro-Palestinian speech.

ECONOMY US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

US Fed pauses rate cuts again, flags higher inflation risk

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced another rate cut pause and warned of higher risks to its inflation and unemployment goals in a likely reference to President Donald Trump's tariffs

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿