Largest data leak exposes 10 bln passwords

VILNIUS

A massive dataset of almost 10 billion passwords has been shared on the dark Web in what is being called the largest password leak in history.

Dubbed “RockYou2024,” the leak compiles passwords from both old data breaches from an earlier credentials database known as “RockYou2021,” which featured 8.4 billion passwords, and around 1.5 billion new passwords.

The dataset, which surfaced last week on a prominent hacking forum on July 4, contains nearly 10 billion unique passwords in plain text format, breaking a new record.

With a size of 45 GB, it includes various leaks around the world. The range of compromised passwords spans online and offline services, internet-facing cameras and industrial hardware.

Cybersecurity experts are urging users to update their passwords and implement stronger security measures to protect against potential breaches, financial scams and identity theft resulting from the leak.