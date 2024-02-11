Large-scale inquiry launched after attack on AKP election event

ISTANBUL

A comprehensive investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators of the armed attack on a local election campaign event of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Istanbul's Küçükçekmece, with condemnations for the incident mounting.

During a visit by Aziz Yeniay, AKP’s candidate for the Küçükçekmece district, to an association as part of his election campaign on Feb. 10 at around 4:30 p.m., unidentified gunmen in a white vehicle arrived at the scene, opening fire with long-barreled weapons and pistols.

A 32-year-old woman, E.G.D., sustained severe injuries during the attack, with stray bullets hitting some nearby buildings and vehicles.

Initial investigations discovered 17 empty casings at the scene, while security camera recordings in the area were scrutinized by a team of 150 personnel.

Providing information on the victim's condition, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca stated that the woman underwent brain surgery and was admitted to the intensive care unit, emphasizing the seriousness of her condition.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took to social media to condemn the attack, while local media also reported that he held a phone call with the injured woman's family, directing his own medical team for her treatment.

"A comprehensive investigation into the attack has been promptly initiated. We will never allow the efforts to poison the election process by those who cannot tolerate the healthy progress of this process in a manner befitting our democracy,” Erdoğan said on X.

"No attack on our democracy, unity and solidarity will be able to achieve its goal,” he added.

Speaking to reporters late on Feb. 10, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya highlighted the intense efforts of the police, the governor’s office and intelligence teams to uncover those behind the incident.

Addressing security concerns during the election process, Yerlikaya reassured that the government has significant experience in this regard and emphasized that such attempts will not cast a shadow over election security.

"As the Interior Ministry, we have extensive experience in election security, ensuring that local government elections, a true celebration of democracy, will be conducted in the most secure manner with our security forces."

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç condemned the attack, underscoring that a comprehensive legal investigation is being conducted by prosecutors. AKP Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, stating that the attack directly targeted election security, guaranteed the safe conduct of the electoral process. Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also condemned the assault. AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate, Murat Kurum, conveyed his get well wishes during a visit to the victim’s family at the hospital.