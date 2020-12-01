Large quantity of heroin, opium seized

  • December 01 2020 09:21:51

Large quantity of heroin, opium seized

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Large quantity of heroin, opium seized

A large number of illegal drugs were seized in anti-narcotic operations in Turkey on Nov. 30, officials said.

Over 50 kg (over 110 lbs.) heroin and 150 liters of acetic anhydride, a chemical compound used in heroin production, were seized in southeast Hakkari province.

According to a statement by the governor’s office, gendarmerie forces took possession of the illegal drugs in the Dikilitaş and Yemişli rural areas.

Separately, police forces in northwest Kocaeli province confiscated over 87 kg (over 191 lbs.) of heroin in a bus they stopped on the Anadolu highway, which connects Istanbul to the capital Ankara.

At least eight suspects were also detained.

In Istanbul, more than 64 kg (141 lbs.) of opium was seized in two different operations in Esenyurt and Kücükçekmece districts, police said, adding that the opium was to be shipped to The Netherlands.

Meanwhile, in another drug bust in the southern port city of Mersin, police seized over 393,000 drug pills from inside a car in Mezitli district. Two suspects were held.

Operation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

    Turkey announces weekday, weekend lockdown against coronavirus

  2. Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

    Turkey takes all legal actions over interception of Turkish merchant ship: Defense minister

  3. Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

    Young couple explores unknown gems of Turkey

  4. Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

    Senior Turkish officials meet minority representatives

  5. Stockholm syndrome and enslaved eagle

    Stockholm syndrome and enslaved eagle
Recommended
Developments unfold in case of student imprisoned for murdering man while saving woman

Developments unfold in case of student imprisoned for murdering man while saving woman
Turkey sends Argentina condolences over Maradona

Turkey sends Argentina condolences over Maradona
Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece
Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

Return of Turkish vessel to port good signal ahead of EU summit: Merkel

Turkish president receives Ukrainian premier in Ankara

Turkish president receives Ukrainian premier in Ankara
Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels
WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.