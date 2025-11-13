Large land lease secured for medicinal, aromatic plants

ISTANBUL

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry has leased a total of 48.8 million square meters of Treasury land across 64 provinces over the past seven years to boost agricultural activities and support domestic production of medicinal and aromatic plants.

The ministry continues to lease Treasury properties at one-thousandth of their market value for the cultivation of 139 types of medicinal and aromatic plants, including lavender, rose, sage, thyme and black cumin, as well as ornamental plants widely used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

In 2024, 2.8 million square meters were leased, followed by 2.5 million square meters in 2025.

Since the program began in 2018, Balıkesir accounted for 5.9 million square meters, Kütahya for 4.8 million square meters and Tokat for 3 million square meters.

Lavender has been the most in-demand crop, with approximately 26.9 million square meters of land leased for its cultivation. Other popular plants include thyme, sage, linden and goji berry.

Under the scoring system, women entrepreneurs, young farmers aged 18–40, agricultural engineers or technicians, residents of the province where the land is located, registered growers of medicinal and ornamental plants and agricultural cooperatives or producer organizations receive additional points, giving them priority in leasing.