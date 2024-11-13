Landslide detection system to launch in Eastern Black Sea by March 2025

Landslide detection system to launch in Eastern Black Sea by March 2025

TRABZON
Landslide detection system to launch in Eastern Black Sea by March 2025

Experts in the Eastern Black Sea region have devised a cutting-edge project to detect landslides in advance.

The region, known for its rugged terrain, heavy rainfall and dense vegetation, faces persistent risks of landslides that endanger lives and property. With climate change, landslide-induced rockfalls are also increasingly an issue due to sudden, localized and heavy rains in the region.

Combining drone technology, ground radar and artificial intelligence, the initiative is slated for implementation in March 2025.

The project, titled “Structural Health Monitoring of Slopes with Drone-Assisted Ground Radar in the Eastern Black Sea Region and Anomaly Detection with Deep Learning” has been spearheaded by Karadeniz Technical University’s Earthquake and Building Health Application and Research Center.

Led by Ahmet Can Altunışık, and assistant director Fatih Yesevi Okur, the system integrates drone-supported ground radar to scan and analyze the region’s slopes for anomalies, such as cracks and soil shifts, which could signal potential landslides.

“What we call building health monitoring is identifying problems early to take precautions,” Altunışık said. “Our goal is to use this technology to implement an early warning system that minimizes landslide-related damages in one of Türkiye’s most at-risk regions.”

The innovative monitoring system involves drones equipped with ground radar flying over designated areas at regular intervals. These drones collect subsurface data, which is then processed using artificial intelligence.

The AI system analyzes the data to detect anomalies such as fractures or gaps that may indicate instability. If anomalies are identified, disaster response units will be immediately alerted to take preventative measures.

“This drone-supported method is more economical and portable compared to traditional sensors that are embedded within slopes,” Okur explained.

The initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts, including geologists and computer engineers. “Our technical team consists of around 10 professionals from various fields, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing the landslide issue,” he added.

The project has been budgeted at 5 million Turkish Liras (around $145,000) and is expected to yield significant benefits for the region.

“We aim to provide an effective and scalable early warning system, allowing authorities to act swiftly and reduce risks,” Okur said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

    Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

  2. Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000

    Bitcoin continues its ascend as some expect it to top $100,000

  3. New push for Mercosur-EU trade deal despite French fury

    New push for Mercosur-EU trade deal despite French fury

  4. Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

    Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

  5. At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza

    At least 21 killed as Israeli army steps up attacks in Gaza
Recommended
No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert

No risk to humans from bird flu in Türkiye, says expert
Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary

Full-scale drill marks Düzce quake anniversary
Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Pina project makes breakthrough in Marmara Sea conservation

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Istanbul remembers victims of bombing on İstiklal Street

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision

Parliament pulls espionage bill article for revision
New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border

New system causes days-long delays at Türkiye-Georgia border
There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan

There is ground for peace in Syria, says Erdoğan
WORLD Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

ECONOMY Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

Global luxury goods market is forecast to shrink in 2025

Global sales of personal luxury goods are forecast to shrink in 2025 for the first time since the Great Recession , according to a Bain consultancy study.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿