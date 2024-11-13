Landslide detection system to launch in Eastern Black Sea by March 2025

TRABZON

Experts in the Eastern Black Sea region have devised a cutting-edge project to detect landslides in advance.

The region, known for its rugged terrain, heavy rainfall and dense vegetation, faces persistent risks of landslides that endanger lives and property. With climate change, landslide-induced rockfalls are also increasingly an issue due to sudden, localized and heavy rains in the region.

Combining drone technology, ground radar and artificial intelligence, the initiative is slated for implementation in March 2025.

The project, titled “Structural Health Monitoring of Slopes with Drone-Assisted Ground Radar in the Eastern Black Sea Region and Anomaly Detection with Deep Learning” has been spearheaded by Karadeniz Technical University’s Earthquake and Building Health Application and Research Center.

Led by Ahmet Can Altunışık, and assistant director Fatih Yesevi Okur, the system integrates drone-supported ground radar to scan and analyze the region’s slopes for anomalies, such as cracks and soil shifts, which could signal potential landslides.

“What we call building health monitoring is identifying problems early to take precautions,” Altunışık said. “Our goal is to use this technology to implement an early warning system that minimizes landslide-related damages in one of Türkiye’s most at-risk regions.”

The innovative monitoring system involves drones equipped with ground radar flying over designated areas at regular intervals. These drones collect subsurface data, which is then processed using artificial intelligence.

The AI system analyzes the data to detect anomalies such as fractures or gaps that may indicate instability. If anomalies are identified, disaster response units will be immediately alerted to take preventative measures.

“This drone-supported method is more economical and portable compared to traditional sensors that are embedded within slopes,” Okur explained.

The initiative brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts, including geologists and computer engineers. “Our technical team consists of around 10 professionals from various fields, ensuring a comprehensive approach to addressing the landslide issue,” he added.

The project has been budgeted at 5 million Turkish Liras (around $145,000) and is expected to yield significant benefits for the region.

“We aim to provide an effective and scalable early warning system, allowing authorities to act swiftly and reduce risks,” Okur said.