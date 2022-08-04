Laleli sales to Russia quadruples amid Western sanctions

  • August 04 2022 07:00:00

Laleli sales to Russia quadruples amid Western sanctions

Nerdun Hacıoğlu - ISTANBUL
Laleli sales to Russia quadruples amid Western sanctions

Sales from the Laleli, which is one of Istanbul’s textile products and apparel retail centers, to Russia have quadrupled since May amid the economic sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Visitors from Russia, where Western countries are increasing their economic sanctions day by day due to the war against Ukraine, come to the Laleli market in Istanbul’s Fatih district to buy goods and bring them back to their countries in, what is known as “suitcase trade.”

While sales to Russia have quadrupled since May, Russian broadcaster REN-TV, which reminds of a similar period 30 years ago in its “Laleli 2.0” program, which it has aired recently, emphasized that the second era of suitcase trade has begun.

Underlining that Türkiye is the number one destination for suitcase trade, the broadcaster said that as the sanctions imposed on Russia increased and many western companies halted their activities in the country, the trade with Türkiye became one of the most common occupations.

Unlike the pre-2000 period, most of the customers now wholesale, according to REN-TV, while a certain number of them make a profit up to 300 percent by selling the products they buy from Türkiye retail.

The suitcase trade between Russia and Türkiye, which has been revived in recent months, dates back to 1995. The trade, which started right after the collapse of the Soviet Union, was one of the building blocks after the radical change in the Russian economy 30 years ago, with nearly 10 million people shuttled between Istanbul and Moscow, including Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

In May, the Russian government determined the list of goods that individuals and companies can bring duty-free from third countries under the name of “parallel imports,” including many products from clothing to auto spare parts.

The Russian economy has been deeply damaged by sanctions and the exit of international business since the country invaded Ukraine, according to a report prepared by Yale University business experts and economists.

Russia is believed to have defaulted on a debt for the first time since 1998, after a series of measures taken against its financial institutions.

TURKEY,

ARTS & LIFE Comanche warriors take spotlight in ’Predator’ prequel ’Prey’

Comanche warriors take spotlight in ’Predator’ prequel ’Prey’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish wrestler wins gold, gets marriage proposal on mat

    Turkish wrestler wins gold, gets marriage proposal on mat

  2. Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

    Over 700,000 flock to Saudi Arabia’s top music festival

  3. Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

    Russia has right to pass straits even if Turkey closes them under Montreux: Turkish FM

  4. President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

    President instructs board to investigate claims on public personnel exam

  5. Barcelona stages final bullfight before ban

    Barcelona stages final bullfight before ban
Recommended
Starship-like yacht anchors off Bodrum

Starship-like yacht anchors off Bodrum
Turkish woman wins UK reality show ‘Love Island’

Turkish woman wins UK reality show ‘Love Island’
Anti-vaxxer threatens pro-vaccine professor

Anti-vaxxer threatens pro-vaccine professor
Some 33 ISIL suspects detained in three provinces

Some 33 ISIL suspects detained in three provinces
‘Iranian hitmen made target practices in Istanbul’

‘Iranian hitmen made target practices in Istanbul’
Toppers visit Demirören Media High School

Toppers visit Demirören Media High School
WORLD Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb reports soaring revenue as travel rebounds

Airbnb said on Aug. 2 revenue in the recently ended quarter topped $2 billion as people shook off pandemic worries and took part in a banner travel season.
ECONOMY Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye on track to meet annual tourism targets

Türkiye has announced that it is set to break a new tourism record by revising its target despite the problems created by the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the climate crisis.
SPORTS Konya ready to host thousands in int’l event, says minister

Konya ready to host thousands in int’l event, says minister

Türkiye will hold fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, with some 4,000 international athletes coming to the central Anatolian province, Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu has said.