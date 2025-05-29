Lagarde discussed early ECB exit for World Economic Forum

Lagarde discussed early ECB exit for World Economic Forum

LONDON
Lagarde discussed early ECB exit for World Economic Forum

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has discussed leaving her post early to take the helm of the World Economic Forum, WEF founder Klaus Schwab told the Financial Times.

Schwab, who abruptly resigned as chairman of the WEF last month, spoke of his efforts to convince Lagarde to cut short her term at the ECB in an article published on May 28.

The ECB, though, said Lagarde was "determined" to finish her term, which ends in 2027, while a WEF spokesperson declined to comment.

Schwab resigned as chairman of the WEF in April and it later surfaced that the forum had launched an investigation into fraud allegations against him, which he denies.

He told the FT in an interview that he had discussed "for several years" plans for Lagarde to succeed him as head of the WEF.

Schwab told the FT that practical arrangements, including an apartment in Switzerland, were made for Lagarde to take over as WEF chairwoman before her ECB term ends.

About the apartment, the WEF spokesperson said "this is new information to us," adding that the venue was currently being used by the organisation's staff.

The WEF said last month that its audit and risk committee decided to launch an independent investigation following a whistleblower letter containing allegations against Schwab.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the letter included allegations that Schwab asked junior staff to withdraw thousands of dollars in cash from ATMs for him and used forum funds to "to pay for private, in-room massages at hotels."

quitting,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

    Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

  2. Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

    Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

  3. Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

  4. US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

    US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

  5. 'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances

    'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances
Recommended
Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy
Türkiye reliable partner of NATO, says defense official

Türkiye reliable partner of NATO, says defense official
Istanbul hosts second Global Islamic Summit this week

Istanbul hosts second Global Islamic Summit this week
Hoteliers expect influx of holidaymakers during Eid holiday

Hoteliers expect influx of holidaymakers during Eid holiday
Foreign trade deficit up 22 pct to $12.1 billion in April

Foreign trade deficit up 22 pct to $12.1 billion in April
S Korea central bank cuts rate, slashes 2025 growth forecast

S Korea central bank cuts rate, slashes 2025 growth forecast
WORLD US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

The U.S. flag was hoisted on May 29 outside of the long-shuttered ambassador’s residence in Damascus, in a sign of growing ties between Washington and the new Syrian government.
ECONOMY Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish and Turkish firms can work together on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria, while major renewable energy firms want to invest in Türkiye, said Ole Toft, Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara.

SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿