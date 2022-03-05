Lady Gaga, Chris Rock among Oscars presenters

  March 05 2022

LOS ANGELES
Lady Gaga might have missed out on an Oscar nomination for her turn in “House of Gucci,” but she’ll still be gracing the stage at the Dolby Theatre on March 27.

Gaga will be one of the presenters at the 94th Oscars, show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said.

Others set to present awards include Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Youn Yuh-jung, who won the supporting actress award last year for “Minari.”

More will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,” Packer said in a statement.

“That’s the precise goal of the show this year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in filmmaking,” he added.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting the show, which organizers have promised will stick to three hours.

The Oscars have been making recent headlines with its divisive nominations list and choice to shake up how it structures its broadcast of the awards ceremony.

These categories will instead be filmed prior to the ceremony and edited in during the broadcast. The decision has been met with many concerns across the industry.

With the Oscars making quite a stir this year, it remains to be seen who else will step onto the stage during Hollywood’s most coveted awards. The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27.

