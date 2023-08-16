Lack of young farmers ‘threaten food production’

ISTANBUL

With an average age of farmers estimated at 58, Türkiye, as in the rest of the world, is facing an aging crisis in the farming and agriculture sector, an expert has warned, suggesting that incentive policies to encourage young people living in cities to return to villages and engage in farming practices are need of the hour.

As of June, the average age of farmers has risen above 58, while the rural population constituted only 17.3 percent of the country’s population in 2022. Notably, individuals aged 65 and above make up the majority of this population.

As in the rest of the world, the aging rural population is seen as the biggest risk for the future of food. The problems arising from the aging farmers' population, such as the inability to fully utilize technology, declining yields and the inability to ensure sustainable agriculture, also contribute to rising food inflation.

Academic Süleyman Soylu from Selçuk University said although foreign labor is predominant in both crop and animal production, it is not a sustainable solution.

Emphasizing that the period “characterized by higher living costs in cities could be seen as an opportunity for young people” to migrate to villages, Soylu said, “Otherwise, even the plant pattern will change rapidly.”

"Farmers are turning to crops that require less labor, which will lead to different problems for our country in the coming period,” Soylu said.

He also stated that though the Agriculture and Forestry Ministry previously initiated various projects to encourage young people to return to villages for production, these efforts have not yielded significant results.

The primary focus for attracting the younger population back to farming should be on sociological aspects, Soylu said. "Comprehensive social infrastructure should be established in all villages. Internet, communication, education and healthcare facilities should be provided. Improving the perception of working in agriculture should start with increased lessons from elementary school and by elevating agricultural faculties in higher education."

Drawing attention to this demographic danger in agriculture, Şemsi Bayraktar, the head of the Union of Turkish Chambers of Agriculture (TZOB), said that the proportion of farmers between the ages of 18 and 32 corresponds to 4.8 percent of the total number of farmers in the country.

Noting that European countries and the U.S. are facing similar problems, he said that despite Türkiye’s advantage in terms of young population, the country has reached the level of aging population in agriculture similar to other nations.