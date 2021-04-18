Lack of adequate efforts aggravating problems in Turkey, says CHP leader

ANKARA

Turkey’s fundamental problems are aggravating as the political mechanism of the state is falling short of making adequate efforts to resolve the issues such as education and the Kurdish question, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said.

“Turkey has some fundamental problems. The political institution does not spend the necessary time and effort on their solution,” Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said while addressing his party’s webinar “Call to the Second Century” on April 17.

“Problems are getting bigger and bigger and are leaning into an even more difficult area to solve. For instance, the problem of education is one of them. Another, the Kurdish problem,” he added.

The Kurdish issue in Turkey has almost turned into an “international problem,” the CHP leader said, adding that “Turkey could have solved this problem on its own volition.”

He blamed the government for not being able to carry out reforms on the economy, pointing out that Turkey had difficulty in monetary policy due to heavy borrowing of money with extraordinarily high interest rates.

As the Turkish Republic is about to enter its second century, it must be very prestigious and a strong country, he said.

If Turkey does not invest the energy of its youngsters into development and transform in many fields, the country will lose again, Kılıçdaroğlu said, noting that the philosophy of the “Call to the Second Century” corresponded to this issue.

“If democracy had been developed in Turkey, we would have been talking about universities, environment, the world, universe and space. Perhaps serious studies could be done in the philosophical field,” he stated.

“We might have been having discussions with futurists about the future of the world. Every politician should meet with the futurists at certain times and talk. They will tell us where the world might be in the next century and where the technology is heading. But we are just at the beginning of the road,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

In the second century of the republic, Turkey must incline all its institutions of democracy to a human-oriented and environment-oriented manner, and this must be the chief goal, he emphasized.