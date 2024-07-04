Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

LONDON
Labour tipped for historic win as UK voters go to the polls

Britons voted Thursday in a general election widely expected to emphatically return the opposition Labour party to power and end nearly a decade-and-a-half of Conservative rule.

The country's first national ballot since Boris Johnson won a landslide for the Tories in 2019 follows Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's surprise call to hold it six months earlier than required.

His gamble looks set to backfire spectacularly, with polls throughout the six-week campaign — and for the last two years — pointing to a heavy defeat for his right-wing party.

That would almost certainly put Labour leader Keir Starmer, 61, in Downing Street, as leader of the largest party in parliament.

Centre-left Labour is projected to win its first general election since 2005 by historic proportions, with a flurry of election-eve polls all forecasting its biggest-ever victory.

But Starmer was taking nothing for granted as he urged voters not to stay at home. "Britain's future is on the ballot," he said. "But change will only happen if you vote for it."

Long night

 

Voting began at 7:00 am (06:00 GMT) in more than 40,000 polling stations across the country, from church halls, community centres and schools to more unusual venues such as pubs and even a ship.

Sunak was among the early birds, casting his ballot at his Richmond and Northallerton constituency in Yorkshire, northern England.

"I just moved back from Australia and I've got the feeling that everything has turned wrong in this country and a lot of people are not satisfied," said Ianthe Jacob, a 32-year-old writer, after voting in Hackney, east London.

Voting closes at 10:00 pm (21:00 GMT). Broadcasters then announce exit polls, which typically provide an accurate picture of how the main parties have performed.

Results from the U.K.'s 650 constituencies trickle in overnight, with the winning party expected to hit 326 seats — the threshold for a parliamentary majority — as dawn breaks Friday.

Polls suggest voters will punish the Tories after 14 years of often chaotic rule and could oust a string of government ministers, with talk that even Sunak himself might not be safe.

That would make him the first sitting prime minister not to retain his seat in a general election.

"I appreciate people have frustrations with our party," he conceded on Wednesday. "But tomorrow's vote... is a vote about the future."

Endorsements

 

Sunak, 44, is widely seen as having run a dismal campaign, with anger over his decision to leave D-Day commemorations in France early the standout moment.

In new blows Wednesday, The Sun newspaper switched allegiance to Labour — a key endorsement given the tabloid has backed the winner at every election for several decades.

It follows the Financial Times, the Economist and The Sunday Times as well as traditionally left-leaning papers The Guardian and The Daily Mirror, also endorsing the party.

Meanwhile, three large-scale surveys indicated Labour was on the brink of a record victory, with the Tories set for their worst-ever result and the centrist Liberal Democrats resurgent in third.

YouGov, Focaldata and More in Common all projected Labour would secure at least 430 seats, topping the 418 under Tony Blair in 1997.

The Conservatives could plunge to a record low of less than 127, the trio predicted.

The Lib Dems were tipped to scoop dozens of seats — up from their current tally of 15 — while Nigel Farage's anti-immigrant Reform U.K. party was set to win a handful.

YouGov and More in Common both forecast the Brexit figurehead would finally become an MP at the eighth time of asking.

'National renewal'

 

If the predictions are accurate, Sunak will on Friday visit head of state King Charles III to tender his resignation as prime minister.

Starmer will meet the monarch shortly after to take up his invitation to head the next government — and become prime minister.

The Labour leader will then travel to Downing Street — the office and residence of British leaders — where he would be expected to deliver a speech before making ministerial appointments.

It would cap a remarkable political rise for the former human rights lawyer and chief prosecutor, first elected an MP in 2015.

He has promised a "decade of national renewal" but faces a daunting task revitalising creaking public services and a flatlining economy.

UK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    Court releases 10 in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

    Türkiye slams Israeli move to expand West Bank settlements

  3. New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

    New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

  4. Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

    Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

  5. Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart

    Education minister rules out talks with CHP counterpart
Recommended
New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'
Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret

Borrell says not avoiding Gaza death his biggest regret
Berlins Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final home game

Berlin's Turks stoked for Euros quarter-final 'home game'
Hungarys Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU

Hungary's Orban visits Putin on trip slammed by EU
Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war

Released Gaza detainees allege torture by Israel amid war
Migrants face unimaginable horrors crossing Africa says UN

Migrants face 'unimaginable horrors' crossing Africa says UN
South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week

South Korean president to attend NATO summit next week
WORLD New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will rebuild Britain

New UK PM Starmer promises Labour will 'rebuild Britain'

Keir Starmer on Friday swept into Downing Street for the first time as U.K. prime minister, promising urgent action to restore the country's fortunes.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿