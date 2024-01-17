Labor shortage drives wages up in construction sector: Report

Labor shortage drives wages up in construction sector: Report

ISTANBUL
Labor shortage drives wages up in construction sector: Report

Costs in the construction sector have been on the rise last year, but higher labor costs were particularly striking, the Turkish Contractors’ Association (TMB) has said in a report, linking high wages of semi-skilled workers to a shortage of labor.

Construction companies are having problems with finding blue collar workers, such as molders, heavy equipment operators, and even regular workers, said the report.

In the sector, monthly wages increased monthly reaching up to 150,000 Turkish Liras ($4,983) at the end of the year, according to the association.

Construction companies are trying to overcome the labor shortage by hiring workers from abroad, the report said.

Such labor shortage problems occur not only in the projects developed in Türkiye but also in foreign countries, it added.

The association suggests that solution to this problem is to make radical changes in current education policies.

“It is important that young people should be encouraged to enroll in vocational schools, which will contribute to finding a solution to the problem if not in the short-term.”

The construction cost index increased by 66.49 percent year-on-year in November 2023 after rising 65.93 percent in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported earlier this month.

Labor costs soared 111 percent compared with November 2022, while the monthly increase in labor costs was 0.19 percent against the 1.5 percent rise in the headline cost index.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters
LATEST NEWS

  1. Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

    Security forces dismantle 18 PKK shelters

  2. Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

    Parliament passes joint resolution following deadly PKK attack

  3. Türkiye to expand scope of cross-border ops against PKK: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to expand scope of cross-border ops against PKK: Erdoğan

  4. Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

    Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

  5. Sudan fighting spreads to World Heritage Site

    Sudan fighting spreads to World Heritage Site
Recommended
Apple ends Samsungs 12-year run as worlds top smartphone seller

Apple ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller
UK unemployment steadies, as wage growth drops

UK unemployment steadies, as wage growth drops
EU debates 2040 milestone towards carbon-neutral future

EU debates 2040 milestone towards carbon-neutral future
Counterfeits cost Europe 16 bln euros each year

Counterfeits cost Europe 16 bln euros each year
Transportation gets lion’s share in public investments

Transportation gets lion’s share in public investments
Mobile phone subscribers reach 93 million

Mobile phone subscribers reach 93 million
WORLD Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

Deal reached for Gaza hostages to receive medicines

A deal to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza and aid into the territory has been agreed following mediation by Doha and Paris, Qatar and Israel announced on Tuesday.
ECONOMY Apple ends Samsungs 12-year run as worlds top smartphone seller

Apple ends Samsung's 12-year run as world's top smartphone seller

Apple's iPhone for the first time became the world's biggest selling smartphone after rival Samsung's 12-year run as leader, data have showed.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".