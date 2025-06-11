Police make 'mass arrests' in LA during curfew

LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police began arresting people in the city's downtown on Wednesday, as groups gathered in violation of an overnight curfew after a fifth day of protests against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Looting and vandalism in the second-biggest U.S. city have marred the largely peaceful protests over ramped-up arrests by immigration authorities.

The demonstrations, which began on June 6, and isolated acts of violence prompted Trump to take the extraordinary step of sending in troops, over the objection of the state governor.

The protests again turned ugly after dark on June 10, but an hour into the overnight curfew only a handful of protesters were left downtown, with police making several arrests as they warned stragglers to leave.

"Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda" within the designated downtown curfew area, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on X yesterday.

"Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated."

Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she had issued the curfew "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting."

One square mile (2.5 square kilometers) of the city's more-than-500 square mile area will be off-limits from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for everyone apart from residents, journalists and emergency services, she added.

One protester told AFP the arrest of migrants in a city with large immigrant and Latino populations was the root of the unrest.

"I think that obviously they're doing it for safety," she said of the curfew.

"But I don't think that part of the problem is the peaceful protests. It's whatever else is happening on the other side that is inciting violence."

At their largest, the protests have included a few thousand people taking to the streets, but smaller mobs have used the cover of darkness to set fires, daub graffiti and smash windows.

Overnight, 23 businesses were looted, police said, adding that more than 500 people had been arrested over recent days.

Protests against immigration arrests by federal law enforcement have also sprung up in cities around the country, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Austin.

Trump has ordered 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, along with 700 active-duty Marines, in what he has claimed is a necessary escalation to take back control, despite the insistence of local law enforcement that they could handle matters.

A military spokeswoman said the Marines were expected to be on the streets by late yesterday.

Their mission will be to guard federal facilities and to accompany "federal officers in immigration enforcement operations in order to provide protection."

The Pentagon said the deployment would cost U.S. taxpayers $134 million.

Late June 10, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state would deploy its National Guard "to locations across the state to ensure peace & order" after solidarity protests.