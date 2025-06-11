Police make 'mass arrests' in LA during curfew

Police make 'mass arrests' in LA during curfew

LOS ANGELES
Police make mass arrests in LA during curfew

Los Angeles police began arresting people in the city's downtown on Wednesday, as groups gathered in violation of an overnight curfew after a fifth day of protests against Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Looting and vandalism in the second-biggest U.S. city have marred the largely peaceful protests over ramped-up arrests by immigration authorities.

The demonstrations, which began on June 6, and isolated acts of violence prompted Trump to take the extraordinary step of sending in troops, over the objection of the state governor.

The protests again turned ugly after dark on June 10, but an hour into the overnight curfew only a handful of protesters were left downtown, with police making several arrests as they warned stragglers to leave.

"Multiple groups continue to congregate on 1st St between Spring and Alameda" within the designated downtown curfew area, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) wrote on X yesterday.

"Those groups are being addressed and mass arrests are being initiated."

Earlier, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said she had issued the curfew "to stop the vandalism, to stop the looting."

One square mile (2.5 square kilometers) of the city's more-than-500 square mile area will be off-limits from 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for everyone apart from residents, journalists and emergency services, she added.

One protester told AFP the arrest of migrants in a city with large immigrant and Latino populations was the root of the unrest.

"I think that obviously they're doing it for safety," she said of the curfew.

"But I don't think that part of the problem is the peaceful protests. It's whatever else is happening on the other side that is inciting violence."

At their largest, the protests have included a few thousand people taking to the streets, but smaller mobs have used the cover of darkness to set fires, daub graffiti and smash windows.

Overnight, 23 businesses were looted, police said, adding that more than 500 people had been arrested over recent days.

Protests against immigration arrests by federal law enforcement have also sprung up in cities around the country, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Austin.

Trump has ordered 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, along with 700 active-duty Marines, in what he has claimed is a necessary escalation to take back control, despite the insistence of local law enforcement that they could handle matters.

A military spokeswoman said the Marines were expected to be on the streets by late yesterday.

Their mission will be to guard federal facilities and to accompany "federal officers in immigration enforcement operations in order to provide protection."

The Pentagon said the deployment would cost U.S. taxpayers $134 million.

Late June 10, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said his state would deploy its National Guard "to locations across the state to ensure peace & order" after solidarity protests.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

    Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers discuss Gaza, upcoming OIC meeting

  2. Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

    Turkish national held on Gaza-bound aid ship set to be released Thursday

  3. Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

    Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

  4. Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

    Court rules to keep Özdağ in custody, delays trial

  5. DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan

    DEM Party delegation plans another visit to Öcalan
Recommended
Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control
Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study

Highest number of conflicts worldwide in 2024 since 1946: Study
Russia returns soldiers bodies to Kiev, POW swap set for Thursday

Russia returns soldiers' bodies to Kiev, POW swap set for Thursday
Syria’s Sharaa faces assassination risk, US envoy says

Syria’s Sharaa faces assassination risk, US envoy says
Israel fire near aid center kills at least 57 in Gaza

Israel fire near aid center kills at least 57 in Gaza
Haiti violence displaces a record 1.3 million people: UN

Haiti violence displaces a 'record' 1.3 million people: UN
Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says they went too far

Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says they 'went too far'
WORLD Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

Polish PM survives vote of confidence as he bids to reassert control

The Polish government survived a vote of confidence in parliament on Wednesday, as Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to reassert his authority after the defeat of a key ally in the recent presidential election.
ECONOMY Trump says China deal done, Beijing to supply rare earths

Trump says China deal 'done', Beijing to supply rare earths

U.S. President Donald Trump touted Wednesday an agreement reached between Washington and Beijing after two days of trade talks, saying China would supply "magnets, and any necessary rare earths" to the world's biggest economy.

SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿