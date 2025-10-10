L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France returns to unite amateur cyclists

ISTANBUL

The eagerly anticipated second edition of L’Étape Türkiye by Tour de France is all set to kick off at 8 a.m. on Oct. 12, uniting amateur cyclists from across the globe for an exhilarating race through Istanbul’s scenic Beykoz Sports Forest.

The event, modeled after the iconic Tour de France for non-professional riders, is set to once again expand the reach of cycling across Türkiye.

Event Director Ömer Kafkas said that this year’s race will offer participants the unique experience of crossing two continents. “We’re thrilled to host the second edition in Türkiye. Nearly 40 countries will be represented,” he stated.

Last year’s event drew more than 2,000 cyclists, and the number is expected to rise this year. “Our communication network is also expanding. The race, broadcast on a few Turkish channels last year, will air in 80 countries on 170 channels this year,” Kafkas noted.

Türkiye earned the highest score — 96 points — among the 20 host nations in last year’s global ranking, securing the right to host the event again.

Kafkas emphasized their cooperation with about 40 partners from public and private sectors, adding, “We aim to increase the number of participants to 4,000-5,000 within the next eight years.”

Highlighting the event’s role in fostering cycling culture, Kafkas said, “Mass-participation events like this inspire people to adopt cycling as a lifestyle. Children see riders and want to follow their example.”

The 105-kilometer route will be completely closed to traffic, ensuring a safe and memorable ride.